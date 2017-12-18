‘Alaskan Bush People’ Update: Noah Brown Defends Rain Brown Amid Continued Social Media Cyberbullying, Abuse

Alaskan Bush People star Noah Brown came to the defense of younger sister Rain Brown recently after continued social media cyberbullying and abuse by online trolls. Noah Brown, the youngest brother out of the five Brown family brothers, shared on his own social media page on Friday that Rain Brown continues to get mean, insulting, and hateful comments after regularly posting on her Instagram account, where she goes by username @heroofkirrkwell. Rain Brown, who’s only 15-years-old and is the youngest Brown sibling out of seven, is very active on social media, both Twitter and Instagram, and has been dealing with online trolls since she opened her Instagram account back in March.

Rain Brown has become a target for cyberbullying and social media hate because she appears on her family’s long-running Discovery Channel reality TV series, Alaskan Bush People. Noah Brown shared on Friday via his personal Facebook account, where he goes by username @alaskannoah.brown.5, that “some people feel the need” to continue to be mean, insulting, and hateful to Rain Brown in personal messages and comments to Rain on her Instagram account. Monsters & Critics shared that Noah made sure to point out that Rain is “just 15.”

Noah Brown, 25, went on to note that his family is on the controversial reality TV show, Alaskan Bush People, making Rain an obvious target for online haters who slam the nine members of the Brown family for alleged fraud and fakery. According to Noah, Rain opens up to everyone on her Instagram account during a difficult time for their family, as mom Ami Brown has been undergoing aggressive cancer treatment in southern California for the last few months. Noah also pointed out that younger sister Rain’s social media posts are usually positive and written to make her followers “feel better about themselves.” However, trolls, haters, and cyberbullies continue to tear Rain down and discourage her via other social media sites, as well as on her own Instagram account.

Unfortunately, Rain Brown probably didn’t have a choice about whether to participate in her family’s reality TV series, since she was only 11 when Alaskan Bush People premiered on the Discovery Channel in May of 2014. The Hollywood Gossip shared back in August that ABP was only meant to be a documentary of the Brown family’s life in the Alaskan Bush but was later “repackaged” into a reality TV series. Alaskan Bush People was supposed to be a re-creation of a book that was written by Brown family patriarch Billy Brown and published in 2007. The Brown family never kept it a secret that their reality TV series was anything but a re-creation of their past life living in the Alaskan wilderness and off the grid. However, as the Hollywood Gossip pointed out, the Brown family has continued to receive “outcries” of fakery over the last full seven seasons.

Some viewers of Alaskan Bush People apparently never knew that the show was simply a re-creation of how the Brown family lived early on in the Alaskan Bush and have continued to make fun of and slam the show online, mainly on message boards and on social media. Since Rain Brown is the only regularly active member of the Brown family on social media, she has taken the brunt of the online attacks in the form of “things that some mean people have said” to her on her Instagram account, as noted by Noah Brown on Friday in his lengthy Facebook post in support of his younger sister. Noah had some much-needed advice for Rainy’s social media trolls, telling them to not follow his “little sister” if they don’t want to see or hear what she posts.

Noah also encouraged Rain’s thousands of Instagram followers to “show her just how many people enjoy” her posts by sending her “kind and generous words of encouragement.” Along with sharing some photos of Rain as a young child, Noah Brown signed off on Friday’s Facebook post with “always her big brother.” Fans of Alaskan Bush People commented back that Noah is an “awesome big brother” and they “love the show.”

Rain Brown didn’t post on her Instagram account at all over the weekend after sharing a post on Friday encouraging fans to watch the 2017 Alaskan Bush People Christmas special. That post was met with some criticism alleged the Brown family had lied about Ami Brown’s cancer and that Rain had lied about her ongoing battle with depression.

The Bullying Statistics website calls cyberbullying of teens a form of violence that can “do lasting harm” and “be very damaging,” often resulting in symptoms of depression, anxiety, and even suicide. However, Noah Brown wants to make sure that Rain knows “there are more people that love her” than “dislike her.”