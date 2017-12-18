Lala Kent Explains Why She Returned To ‘Vanderpump Rules’ For Season 6

Lala Kent is returning to Vanderpump Rules tonight after previously quitting the Bravo TV series midway through Season 5.

Ahead of her highly-anticipated return to the show, Lala Kent spoke out about her decision to return to the show, revealing that the main reason she came back is because she felt welcomed back by the cast.

“The cast members had been reaching out to me and I was like, ‘Why would I not go back if they really are wanting me to be around?'” Lala Kent asked during a Facebook live chat with In Touch Weekly magazine, via a report on December 17.

As Lala Kent explained, she didn’t feel welcomed to the show by her co-stars in the past. So, when it came to the possibility of rejoining the show for Season 6 as a friend of the majority of her co-stars, she felt she had nothing to lose. She was also excited to get back to work with people who had become her friends.

During Vanderpump Rules Season 5, several members of the show, including Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute, took aim at Lala Kent for allegedly dating a married man. Some of the cast even mentioned Randall Emmett’s first name on Twitter. However, months after production wrapped, the women made amends with Lala Kent and she returned to production on the Season 5 reunion.

Continuing on about her relationship with her co-stars, Lala Kent said she and the Vanderpump Rules cast began spending time together after Season 5 wrapped, and during Season 6, Kent enjoyed a number of positive moments with her co-stars.

“I’m not saying there wasn’t drama, but I realize that I’m tough s**t now,” Lala Kent added.

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Dec 17, 2017 at 1:14pm PST

While Lala Kent will discuss her relationship with her boyfriend during the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, he will not be seen on the show at all. Kent has also been doing her best to keep her romance off social media and rarely even posts from the same events as her boyfriend.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.