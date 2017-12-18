‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly Plots To Send Nelle To Shadybrook Institution And Steal Her Baby

General Hospital spoilers tease that Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) will not accept playing grandma to Nelle Hayes’ (Chloe Lanier) baby. Carly is already scheming with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) to get rid of Nelle, but the problem is the baby. Anything that Carly does to harm Nelle might harm the baby, and that would be unforgivable to Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). Carly’s plots are usually clumsy and obvious, and this one requires some finesse. But what could Carly do to get Nelle out of their lives?

Nelle’s secret mental illness history is key

A look back at General Hospital spoilers from a recap with Soap Central shows that Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) uncovered Nelle’s history of mental problems while investigating the death of her fiancé. When Michael confronted Nelle about keeping it hidden, she reminded him that both his dad and brother have bipolar disorder and that he should be more understanding about her psychiatric problems. That reveal was critical because it’s about to come into play.

GH spoilers and history show that everyone judged Ava Jerome (Maura West) harshly for tampering with Morgan Corinthos’ (Bryan Craig) mental meds. Although Ava didn’t blow up Morgan, she put him on the road to his death. There’s also a history of Morgan and Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) messing with Michael’s allergy meds to drive him off the deep end while he was fighting Sonny for custody of baby Avery. General Hospital rumors hint that a similar plot is about to emerge.

Check out General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 18-22.

If Nelle thought Michael wouldn't come to the negotiating table prepared, she's in for a reality check. STARTING NOW – an all-new #GH on ABC! pic.twitter.com/Ru1bhgyC87 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 13, 2017

Carly targets Nelle at Christmas

The latest General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps reveal that it will be late this week when Carly finally hatches her plan to get Nelle out of their lives. This is tricky because Carly must tiptoe around Michael. He told her and Sonny to let him handle Nelle himself, but Carly can’t do it. Carly also can’t have Sonny whack Nelle, although the two discussed making a big move like that. But since Nelle is possibly carrying their grandchild, caution must prevail, and a hit is out of the question.

GH spoilers from Soap Central indicate that Nelle is using Carly’s playbook to get what she wants from Michael now that she’s pregnant. When Carly learns Nelle’s latest ploy, she snaps and implements her plan. But how can Carly get Nelle out of the way yet keep the baby? The answer lies at Shadybrook Mental Hospital. If Carly can drive Nelle crazy and send her to the nuthouse, when she gives birth, Michael will get their child and Nelle will be out of the way. It’s a perfect plan especially given Nelle’s troubled past with mental illness.

See how Ava schemes to use Nelle to punish CarSon over Avery.

Curtis warns Michael Nelle may not be as innocent as he thinks on @GeneralHospital —> https://t.co/hfFoPcYoQt #GH pic.twitter.com/OFDhvaqo1D — Soaps In Depth ABC (@soapsindepthabc) October 13, 2017

Carly drugs Nelle to induce psychosis

General Hospital spoilers hint that although Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman) cautioned Carly to be careful where Nelle is concerned, Carly will sway her mother to help her take down Nelle. In fact, Carly and Bobbie might convince themselves that getting Nelle committed to Shadybrook is the best thing. They can argue that she’s a danger to herself, others, and her child because of her antics. But what they need is a medication that won’t hurt the baby, but that will push Nelle over the edge.

Since Bobbie is a GH nurse with access to a treasure trove of medications at her job, she’s Carly’s best ally. But don’t look for Bobbie and Carly to drug Nelle with a drug whose name you recognize. General Hospital always makes up medication names and side effects for its schemes. GH rumors predict that Carly secretly dopes Nelle to drive her crazy in a controlled way. Since Nelle is eating at the MetroCourt on a daily basis, it would be easy for Carly to dope her food and Nelle have no clue.

Be sure and read about Kim Nero’s hot new romance coming soon!

How far will Bobbie go to help her daughter? Because Carly's got a MASSIVE favor to ask her today An exciting, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/R1nEdodSUp — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 12, 2017

Baby scheme comes back to bite Carly

With Bobbie working at GH with Kim Nero (Tamara Braun), it will be easy for her to keep an eye on Nelle’s pregnancy and whisper in Kim’s ear about Nelle’s mental illness history. If Kim notices erratic behavior, she might be the one to send Nelle to Shadybrook. Even if Nelle realizes she’s been targeted, given her history of lying and scheming, it’s doubtful anyone will believe that she’s a victim in this. Because of Nelle’s instability and pattern of lies, it’s perfect.

But one thing viewers know from General Hospital spoilers history – Carly always repeats mistakes. Just as Carly keeping Michael from AJ Quartermaine (Sean Kanan) ultimately resulted in tragedy, so too can what she’s doing now. However, Nelle has one ally in Port Charles, and it’s Ava. If anyone knows how dirty Carly will play, it’s Ava and she might be the one to expose Carly’s scam and save Nelle. Michael will be furious if he discovers what Carly did, even if she did it for him. Check back soon for more General Hospital spoilers and news.