Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Release Adorable Family Christmas Card Photo

Looks like the Cambridges are all set for this year’s holiday season.

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released the family’s annual Christmas card portrait. The royal couple, along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, looked absolutely stunning in coordinated ensembles.

The photo, which was taken by Chris Jackson at Kensington Palace earlier this year, shows the royal family wearing matching blue outfits. Prince William opted for a black suit with a blue tie while Duchess Catherine wore an icy blue Catherine Walker suit.

The royal siblings also coordinated with their blue-themed attire. Prince George rocked a blue long-sleeve shirt matched with dark-colored shorts. Princess Charlotte, on the other hand, looked charming with her matching blue floral dress, hair bow, and shoes.

According to the Mirror, the photo was likely taken on the same day as Prince George’s birthday because he’s wearing the exact same outfit.

In the photo, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge seemed very proud of their two children as they beamed in front of the camera. The 4-year-old prince, who is known for being quite shy, reached a hand back and clasped his father’s finger.

His younger sister, on the other hand, looked more confident as she stood in front of her mother while flashing an adorable smile.

Aside from the Cambridges, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall also released their Christmas card photo for 2017. The royal couple chose a picture taken during Duchess Camilla’s 70th birthday in July.

In the image, the heir to the British throne donned a black suit with matching bow-tie while his wife opted for an embroidered ivory dress by Anna Valentine. According to the Daily Mail, the photo was shot by Hugo Burnand at the prince’s Highgrove home.

Here is this year’s official Christmas card from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall. The photograph was taken by Hugo Burnand at Highgrove in July during the private 70th Birthday party of The Duchess of Cornwall. pic.twitter.com/yX2Ig92hui — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) December 18, 2017

It has always been a tradition for the royal family to share Christmas card photos with the public. In fact, many have been anticipating the annual holiday photo to express their admiration and well-wishes for the family.

His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018. Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/7pgdRM90Na — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2017

This Christmas for the royal family is expected to be extra special as they will add a new member to their festive celebrations.

Previously, it has been reported that Prince Harry’s soon-to-be wife, Meghan Markle, has been invited by the Queen to join the royal family’s traditional Christmas celebration at Sandringham.