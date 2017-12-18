12 WWE Superstars We Haven’t Seen On-Air In A While

At any given time within the world of WWE, there are dozens of performers wrestling as part of the company’s main roster. Of all that contracted talent, at least a handful of those performers are likely to be injured and/or on leave. While the WWE has five hours of weekly television programming between Raw and Smackdown — not counting NXT, specials like Tribute to the Troops, pay-per-view events or WWE Network exclusive programming — not everyone gets featured regularly. In fact, some of the WWE roster has not been part of a meaningful storyline in quite some time.
Here are 12 WWE performers who the WWE Universe has not watched on weekly television in a while.
- The Colóns – Primo and Epico have been part of the WWE’s main roster for close to a decade. They have appeared in multiple incarnations, both as babyfaces and heels, including time spent at Los Matadores and The Shining Stars. Notably, the team was the first team to hold the WWE Tag Team Championship and World Tag Team Championship at the same time.
- The Revival – Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson were called up to the main roster last April, answering an open challenge from The New Day. The duo seemed primed for a big push, but Wilder injured himself within two weeks of his main roster debut. Then in August, Dawson injured himself during a live event, and he is reportedly out of action for up to six months. It is unclear whether The Revival will be returning as a tag team, or if its members may have singles careers planned.
- Goldust – Few WWE superstars on the active roster have been wrestling with WWE for as long as Goldust. Several months ago, a heel turn was teased for Goldust as he turned on former Golden Truth partner R-Truth. With R-Truth currently out of action due to surgery, it is unclear where things are headed for the former Dustin Rhodes.
- Heath Slater – When the WWE split its roster between Raw and Smackdown, a popular storyline was that the general managers of both shows forgot to draft Heath Slater. This led to Slater having to earn a contract, and then forming a tag team with Rhyno, which led to becoming the inaugural Smackdown Tag Team Champions. It also led to Slater’s “I Got Kids” tagline.
Oh BayBay!!!!!! We look good with some titles!!! @Rhyno313 #putusontv #wwe #entertainment #weresogood pic.twitter.com/7bwp89FfvD
— Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) December 16, 2017
- Rhyno – Speaking of Rhyno, well, he too has been quiet on-air as of late. We saw Rhyno and Slater in costume during the Halloween episode of Smackdown, as part of a Southpaw Regional Wrestling tie-in, but nothing further.
- Mike Kanellis – The former Mike Bennett was brought onto the main roster alongside real-life wife Maria Kanellis earlier this year, following successful runs with TNA and Ring Of Honor. Since Maria announced her pregnancy, Mike Kanellis has not had much airtime aside from full roster appearances. However, recent Instagram postings show the WWE Superstar to be in excellent shape.
- Tye Dillinger – Tye Dillinger made a big main roster debut at this year’s Royal Rumble, and his “10” chant got over huge with crowds around the world. Aside from being part of a triple threat Hell in a Cell match for the United States Championship in October, little has been seen of Dillinger in recent weeks.
- Sin Cara – The former Hunico has had an interesting 2016 and 2017 between the breakup of the Lucha Dragons tag team and a few rumored backstage fights. Sin Cara was last seen in a feud with Baron Corbin for the U.S. Championship.
- Big Cass – Shortly after parting ways with Enzo Amore, Big Cass suffered an injury during an episode of Raw following Summerslam. Regarding his torn ACL, it was said Cass would be out of action for at least nine months. Currently, we are at the four-month mark, although the WWE Superstar has made appearances on behalf of WWE.
- Big Show – Speaking of Summerslam matches for Big Cass, Big Show has also been quiet as of late. However, there are rumors that the former WWE Champion is considering a role doing commentary. Commentary aside, his feud with Shaquille O’Neal still needs resolving.
The face you make when you’re singing your own theme song all the way to the ring #wwe #sdlive #poweroflove @wwe
A post shared by Mike Kanellis (@therealmichaelbennett) on