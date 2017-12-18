12 WWE Superstars We Haven’t Seen On-Air In A While

At any given time within the world of WWE, there are dozens of performers wrestling as part of the company’s main roster. Of all that contracted talent, at least a handful of those performers are likely to be injured and/or on leave. While the WWE has five hours of weekly television programming between Raw and Smackdown — not counting NXT, specials like Tribute to the Troops, pay-per-view events or WWE Network exclusive programming — not everyone gets featured regularly. In fact, some of the WWE roster has not been part of a meaningful storyline in quite some time.

Here are 12 WWE performers who the WWE Universe has not watched on weekly television in a while.