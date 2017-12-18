‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Graham Is Dina’s Heir, Abbott Children Rush To Change Will Before Too Late

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee) will come back to Genoa City hoping to collect on his inheritance from Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams). When Graham first came into town with Dina, it wasn’t clear if he was her lover, financial advisor, or her personal assistant. After her children discovered she had Alzheimer’s disease, they realized that Graham was her companion and helped her manage her illness.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Graham will come to Genoa City looking for a payday from Dina’s estate. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Dina promised him a large inheritance if he stood by her. The biggest question is, did she change her will to give him her estate after her Alzheimer’s diagnosis? If so, Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Jack (Peter Bergman), and Traci (Beth Maitland) may be able to contest it, and he could walk away with nothing.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that since the Abbott returned from Florida with their mother, they have not spoken to her about her will. Just before Ashley and Jack return to Genoa City with Dina, Graham told them good luck on handling Dina.

Dina’s moods are all over the place. One minute she is calm and coherent, the next confused and agitated. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that due to Dina’s mental condition if they want to challenge the will, they would have to take Graham to court.

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Graham isn’t done harassing the Abbott family. He will be back to hurt them even more. As if putting Dina up to revealing Ashley real paternity wasn’t damaging enough, he will return to cause more drama.

With Ashley and Jack at each other’s throat, this may be the perfect time for Graham to show up. He has been holding Dina’s power of attorney over the Abbott children’s heads, so with so much stress and tension at Jabot, it seems like the perfect time for Graham to show up and create more drama for the family.

Ashley, Jack, and Traci rush to try to change Dina’s will, aiming to prove she wasn’t of sound mind when she drafted the document. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Graham won’t go down without a fight and has a few surprises in store for the Abbott family.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.