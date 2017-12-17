‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thorne Causes Drama, Ridge Stuns Maya, And Liam Reacts To Pregnancy News

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for Monday, December 18, reveal Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will be shocked by Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) pregnancy news. He never expected them to conceive after her miscarriage and fertility trouble, so it came as a complete surprise. He will tell Steffy that her pregnancy is a Christmas miracle.

According to the promo, Steffy is in panic mode as she realizes that Liam may not be her child’s father. She flashes to her rendezvous with Bill (Don Diamont), nearly crying that it may have resulted in pregnancy. In Steffy’s mind, she believes that Liam is the baby daddy, but there’s a small chance that Bill could be the father. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the possibility is driving her crazy. She tries to act as normal as possible because she doesn’t want Liam to pick up on her stress.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) works to lure Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) away from Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) clutches. He’s determined to stop Brooke from marrying Ridge. Eric (John McCook) warned him that he might be fighting a losing battle. He urged him to let Ridge and Brooke work out their relationship, and if that fails, he can have his chance. Thorne’s tired of being second best to Ridge and refuse to let his brother continue to hurt Brooke and his father.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Maya (Karla Mosley) and Rick (Jacob Young) chat about Ridge and the juicy scoop of why he and Brooke broke up last year. According to SheKnows Soaps, Maya found out that Ridge betrayed her by kissing Quinn (Rena Sofer). She doesn’t know how Quinn or Ridge could hurt their partners in that way.

Rick agrees with her but notes that they should stay out of Ridge’s business. He believes they don’t know the whole story and shouldn’t spread rumors. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that he points out if Brooke and Eric forgave them, it’s none of their business. Even so, Maya can’t stop thinking about it and suggests Rick team up with Thorne to dethrone Ridge. Can Throne convince Rick to join him in his quest to oust Ridge out of Forrester Creations?

