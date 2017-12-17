The Best Selling Video Game of 2017 Hit Number One In Less Than One Month

While it looked like Destiny 2 might end up as the best selling video game of 2017, a late contender stepped up and took the crown. While there is just one month remaining in the year, a November title hit and shot straight to the top of the charts in less than one month. According to Fortune, the video game Call of Duty: WWII made more money on its release than any game in the Call of Duty series since the 2012 release of Call of Duty: Black Ops II. Little will change between now and the end of the year and the new Call of Duty game will end up as the best selling video game of 2017.

The Success Of Call Of Duty: WWII

According to a previous article on Fortune, Call of Duty: WWII made over $500 million in the first three days it was on sale. The game also broke records for the most digital sales on the PlayStation 4 in one day. This report is excellent news for Call of Duty fans, as the game sold double the amount that Infinite Warfare sold last year.

There were questions early on concerning whether word-of-mouth would keep the sales going strong through the holiday season and the sales numbers answered those questions. With Call of Duty: Black Ops III making $550 million in three days, it seemed this one might fall short.

Thank you to our amazing fans. Because of you, Call of Duty: WWII is the #1 top selling console video game in North America this year, making Call of Duty the #1 top grossing console video game franchise in North America for the 9th year in a row. pic.twitter.com/bjdzMSqKoS — Activision (@Activision) December 15, 2017

By the time November’s numbers came in, it eclipsed the first month sales of Black Ops: III and solidified itself as the best selling video game of 2017. While Infinite Warfare was the best selling video game of 2016, it didn’t have legs. From the look of it, Call of Duty: WWII has the legs to stretch into 2018.

The Rest Of The Best Selling Video Games Of 2017

Forbes reported that Call of Duty: WWII passed Destiny 2, which sits in second place on the charts heading into December. That means that Activision is the big winner this year when it comes to the best selling video games of 2017.

The next two games on the list are sports games, with NBA 2K18 and Madden NFL 18 sitting at three and four. Those are the only sports games in the top 10, with no entry for baseball and the new WWE game missing out.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands sits in fifth, while Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sits at sixth. There was a note by Forbes that the Zelda numbers might be higher, but the best selling video games of 2017 chart do not include the digital sales.

Amazingly, a 4-year-old game sits in the seventh spot with Grand Theft Auto V. Rounding out the top 10 are For Honor, Injustice 2 and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Notable titles missing out on the best selling video games of 2017 list are Star Wars: Battlefront II, thanks to the pay-to-win micro-transactions, and Assassin’s Creed Origins.