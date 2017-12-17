Rose McGowan Slams Meryl Streep, Other Stars Who Plan To Wear Black To Golden Globe Awards

Rose McGowan has some strong words for Hollywood actresses who plan to wear black attire to the Golden Globe Awards in silent protest of the rampant sexual harassment allegations in the entertainment industry. McGowan, who has been a trailblazer for the fight against sexual harassment, took to Twitter to lash out at the “silent” protestors in Hollywood.

In an angry post, Rose specifically called out Meryl Streep, whom she said “happily worked for” one of the biggest alleged perpetrators in the business. Streep, who worked with Harvey Weinstein on the films August: Osage County and The Iron Lady, issued a statement condemning the movie mogul and other men who abused their power after McGowan’s allegations rocked the movie industry. But that didn’t stop Rose from slamming the actress for her rumored plan to wear black as part of a protest at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in January. McGowan even snarkily suggested that Meryl Streep and the other silent protestors wear black gowns designed by Weinstein’s estranged fashion designer wife, Georgina Chapman, from her Marchesa line.

“Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest,” McGowan tweeted. “YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa.”

Rose McGowan famously accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and abuse in an exposé for the New York Times earlier this year. McGowan’s allegations were the first of many against Weinstein, and her piece paved the way for other stars to open up about their own experiences with harassment in Hollywood. Some people feel McGowan’s outrage over the all-black attire at the Golden Globes is a bit surprising given the fact that her ongoing movement encourages unity.

Meryl Streep will reportedly be joined by at least 30 female stars, including Jessica Chastain and Emma Stone, who are said to be wearing black to the Golden Globes as a sign of solidarity, according to E! News. A source for Entertainment Weekly revealed that “many major actresses” plan to dress entirely in black to protest and show solidarity against harassment in Hollywood. Some of the women expected to be in attendance at the 75th Golden Globe Awards include nominees Frances McDormand, Michelle Williams, Helen Mirren, Judi Dench, and Margot Robbie.

If the plan to wear all black comes to fruition, this would not be the first time Hollywood stars used an awards show to make a statement. At the 2017 Oscars and Emmy Awards, many of the attendees wore blue ribbons to support the American Civil Liberties Union.

The 75th Golden Globes will be held Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.