Kate Middleton And Prince William Are Not Expecting Twin Girls In April [Debunked]

Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to welcome their third child in April of 2018. A tabloid recently reported that the future king and queen of England are expecting identical twin girls. A rumor-busting site, however, has debunked the report, saying that Kensington Palace has not confirmed to any news outlet that Kate Middleton is pregnant with twin girls.

In early September, Kensington Palace announced that Kate Middleton was expecting her third child with Prince William, and in October, they said that the couple’s third royal addition would arrive in April 2018. Following Kate Middleton’s pregnancy announcement, there has been much speculation about the gender as well as the name of royal baby number three. And some tabloids continue to report that the Duchess of Cambridge is carrying twin baby girls.

In its latest cover story, OK! claims that the Duchess of Cambridge is set to give birth to identical twin girls — the first royal twins in 700 years. The report says that Kensington Palace has “leaked the news” after Kate Middleton told a close friend that she was having twin girls, according to Gossip Cop.

Moreover, the cover story also says that the “development came as a wonderful surprise to William, [and] all the more so when they learned that the babies are identical twin girls.” And the Queen was “overjoyed” when she found out about the twin babies.

Earlier in October, Life & Style, too, announced on its cover that Kate Middleton was having identical twin girls. The report quoted a palace source as saying that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were shocked when they found out. Gossip Cop had debunked the report, saying that it was not true. Kensington Palace, too, told the rumor-busting site that Kate Middleton and Prince William were expecting only one baby. The site now debunks OK!’s cover story as well, saying that it is “deceptive.”

The rumor-busting site says that the tabloid is lying about twin babies as well as about the palace source. It also says that the palace “reiterates” to the site that it did not “confirm” twins to any news outlet. And, according to the original announcement from Kensington Palace, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were expecting “a baby” in April 2018, which means one baby and not twins.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018. pic.twitter.com/jOzB1TJMof — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 17, 2017

Kate Middleton and Prince William, who walked down the aisle in April 2011, are already parents to two children, Prince George, 4, and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte. The arrival of baby no. 3 will be followed by another big royal event. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to marry on Saturday, May 19, 2018.