‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara Brady Gets Drunk, Causes Humiliating Scene At New Year’s Eve Party

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 25 reveal Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) is going down a dark path. While attending a New Year’s Eve party, she goes overboard with the alcohol. While drunk, she causes a humiliating scene at the event. Can Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) help her daughter before she completely destroys herself?

Ciara Brady has always experienced difficulty in coping with tough situations. After she was sexually assaulted by her stepbrother, Chase Jennings (formerly Jonathon McClendon,) she coped in unhealthy ways. She ended up getting drunk, stood on counters dancing, and started to get out of control.

She went to therapy and started to heal in more acceptable ways. However, it seems that her former wild ways will resurface. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that on Friday, December 29, Ciara will get drunk at the New Year’s Eve party. It is teased that the young woman will cause a scene.

There are many reasons why Ciara Brady is self-medicating. She is holding onto a lot of anger. She returned to Salem with revenge on her mind. She wants to punish Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) for intercepting her love letter to Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). She blames her for Theo getting shot and falling into a coma. In Ciara’s mind, if it weren’t for Claire, then Theo would be her boyfriend and everything would be just fine.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also reveal that Ciara Brady is troubled by other events. She overheard Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) discussing their night of passion. She was horrified and angry. On Friday’s episode, she was determined to tell her mother what she discovered.

However, Victoria Konefal told Soap Opera Digest that at the last minute, Ciara changes her mind. She can’t deal with Hope Brady’s emotional fallout from another broken heart. The young woman is simply not prepared to deal with it, so she stays quiet. At least, she won’t say anything right now.

There also seem to be other issues with Ciara Brady. Days Of Our Lives spoilers from She Knows suggest there is a lot more going on with the character. Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Belle (Martha Madison) talked to Hope about their time in Hong Kong. Ciara was withdrawn and wouldn’t discuss her feelings. She got into more than one fight with her boss.

Now that she is back in Salem, she is lashing out at everyone. She is also making a huge deal out of Bo Brady’s (formerly Peter Reckell) motorcycle. Even though Rafe offered to help her get the proper license, Ciara didn’t seem to understand he was compromising. She is viewing everything as an attack.

Completely overreacting, she is causing scenes everywhere she goes. This includes her interaction with Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). She actually asked for a drink, which is making some speculate she is self-medicating with alcohol.

It is obvious that Ciara Brady is crying out for help. Will Hope Brady be able to get through to her daughter before she completely destroys her life?

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.