George Zimmerman Threatens Violence Against Jay-Z Over Trayvon Martin Documentary

Could George Zimmerman have opened himself up legally by making violent threats against Jay-Z? The man who shot to infamy after killing teenager Trayvon Martin and then hiding behind Florida’s “stand your ground” laws is making threats against Hova, who is currently working on a documentary about the shooting and all that came after.

For those who might be wondering how the upcoming documentary is coming along considering the controversial involvement of The Weinstein Company; film crews are currently hard at work. Many feared that the Trayvon Martin documentary would die after Harvey Weinstein’s fall from grace. The project was announced earlier this year, before all of that. It is being produced by The Weinstein Company and is based on a book written by former Weinstein attorney Lisa Bloom.

Certainly, there is at least one person who hopes that the controversy surrounding Weinstein will put the project on hold forever. George Zimmerman is not happy about the documentary and is being very vocal about it.

Zimmerman was complaining to The Blast about it when he decided to make some shocking threats against Jay-Z, who is behind the highly anticipated film.

Zimmerman claims that his family is getting harassed by filmmakers who are hoping to catch them on camera. It was noted that while Trayvon Martin’s killer waged complaints about production disturbing his family, he wouldn’t get specific about who did it or when. He also wouldn’t confirm if any of his family had agreed to be on camera.

What he did tell The Blast is pretty shocking though and very telling of the type of person he is. Zimmerman said, “I know how to handle people who f**k with me, I have since February 2012.”

Zimmerman also reportedly claimed about his ex-wife being paid to go on camera and talk about the shooting and trial. He said that his own parents were refused pay, but did not get specific about whether or not they agreed to participate anyway.

According to the report, George Zimmerman is particularly upset with Jay-Z and Michael Gasparro. He said that “anyone who f**ks with my parents will be fed to an alligator.”

So far, there’s no sign that Zimmerman’s threats are being taken seriously despite his history of violence that didn’t end with the death of Trayvon Martin. Neither Jay Z or Michael Gasparro have offered up a public comment regarding George Zimmerman or his anger about the upcoming documentary.