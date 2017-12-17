Former Colorado Deputy’s Death Captured In Graphic Body Cam Footage

Body cam footage showing how a former deputy was fatally shot nine times has been released.

The footage released by Colorado authorities showed former Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputy, Mark Bidon, appearing to reach for a handgun before he was fatally shot. The shocking footage made available to the Daily Mail revealed the former deputy in a red Kia vehicle, blocking the employee exit of the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in Centennial.

When a deputy went to confront Bidon, he noticed that the former deputy had a handgun in his lap. The deputy, Buddy Gillespie said he noticed a vacant stare on Bidon’s face and asked if he could help. Bidon had allegedly told him that he was waiting for his orders.

Gillespie realized that he had a situation on his hands and radioed for backup. When two additional sheriff’s deputies arrived, one of the deputies recognized Bidon as a former colleague he had worked with and tried to reason with the 50-year-old.

The deputies confirmed the vacant stare in the former deputy’s eyes and also noticed that Bidon had a 9mm Glock in his lap even though his hands remained on the steering wheel.

In the video, one of the deputies is seen telling Bidon to keep his hands on the steering wheel, while another tries to reach into the car to pick the pistol.

A struggle ensues with one of the deputies yelling for Bidon not to go for the gun. In the midst of the commotion, nine shots ring out.

After an abortive CPR, Bidon is certified dead from “multiple gunshot wounds” to his chest and left arm. His death has been classified as a homicide. KDVR is reporting that the 50-year-old was an Arapahoe County deputy in 2000 before he resigned in 2010.

The graphic video footage which was recorded by two deputy body cameras and a security camera left the deputies clearly shaken from shooting one of their own. The District Attorney’s Office cleared the deputies of any wrongdoing and the three deputies have since returned to work.

Investigators have been unable to determine why Bidon parked his car outside the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in Centennial around 9 p.m. and sat in his car with a loaded 9mm Glock pistol.

Tests for drugs and alcohol came back negative.

