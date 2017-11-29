What Meghan Markle Has To Give Up To Marry Prince Harry, Including Her Beloved Dog Bogart

When Meghan Markle said “yes” to Prince Harry’s marriage proposal, on a cozy evening, enjoying roasted chicken, she ultimately said “no” to much of what she has worked for her entire life. What all has the future royal given up for her Prince Charming?

According to The Sun, Meghan Markle has officially left the popular series, Suits. She just completed filming Season 8 and has officially left the show and her acting career.

Her final season as Rachel Zane should air after she is officially married to Prince Harry, sometime in the summer.

Next, Markle will have to quit her United Nations charity work, which includes One Young World, and World Vision Canada.

Although she is leaving these important charities, Markle will certainly be trading these charities for ones that she and her new family have created themselves. Her new royal status will give her a platform like no other, and she can really affect change and accomplish a great deal, just like Princess Diana.

Perhaps most heartbreaking is that Meghan has to give up one of her “boys,” her rescue dog Bogart. A Labrador-Shepherd mix, it is said that Bogart is “too old” for the strains of plane travel, and it was considered too dangerous to fly him from Meghan’s former home in Toronto, to London. Instead, he is now “living with friends” in a permanent new home.

Her other dog, Guy, a 17-pound Beagle, has already settled into Nottingham Cottage, and is currently her only boy.

This breaking up of the dog pack is quite sad. When Meghan was active on Instagram, she would post photos of both of her rescues, Bogart and Guy. Both enjoyed a very luxe life, eating organic food, and sleeping on Meghan’s bed.

Yet, no one could argue that Meghan’s decision to not risk flying her beloved pup is the most cautious and prudent one.

For the love of hand-me-downs. This was Bogart's sweater when he was a puppy, and now it's keeping Guy warm. #puppylove #adoptdontshop #reducereuserecycle A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Dec 3, 2016 at 12:54pm PST

The good news is that Markle is known to FaceTime her dogs when she is out of town, and she is sure to spend time with Bogart when she visits North America. It is just unfortunate that the dog pack was broken, as Guy and Bogart will never reunite again.

Oh, my boys. This pic says it all. Bogart & Guy. ???? #adoptdontshop #thelookonbogartsface A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Sep 15, 2016 at 6:18pm PDT

What does the former Suits actress have to say about giving up so much to marry Prince Harry? It sounds like she has prepared herself for a dramatic change to her life.

“I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change.”

The California-born former actress appears to be excited and ready for her new life, and her response is uplifting.

“It’s a new chapter.”