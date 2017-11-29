Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears On ‘The Voice’

Miley Cyrus broke down in tears on last night’s (November 28) episode of The Voice over Team Miley contestant Janice Freeman, who the star revealed she’s grown incredibly close to over the past few months of filming Season 13 the NBC talent search.

Miley began crying after it was revealed that Janice would be going home during the most recent live episode, breaking down in tears as she revealed how close she and the singer had become.

“If anybody deserves to stick around in this competition it is you,” Cyrus said through tears, before praising the cancer survivor for her time on the show and admitting that she was in “complete shock” that she was going home.

“You are a fighter, you are a warrior, you are a role model,” Miley then told Janice through tears, per Daily Mail. “More than any of that, you are The Voice, I am in complete shock, I love you so much.”

Janice, who was also crying, then reciprocated her coach’s sweet words by revealing that she and the “Malibu” singer will be friends for life.

Freeman told Cyrus that she “appreciated” her and added that she was the best thing that had ever happened to her. “You will have a friend for life and anything that you need from me, I am here, so thank you for what you have given me.”

Miley, who was still crying, then added, “I have been so honored to perform with you on that stage tonight, you’re the biggest star.”

The coach previously joined her team – made up of Janice, Ashland Craft, and Brooke Simpson – on stage for a performance of Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” earlier in the night.

A number of The Voice viewers then rallied around the 25-year-old after seeing her crying and become visibly emotional during the live show, as they tweeted out messages of support through social media and praise Freeman following her elimination.

“Miley… Crying with you over saying good-bye to Janice on tonight’s show!” tweeted viewer @tbanfill5 of how they also teared up over the emotional moment that played out on November 28. “You taught her to rise up and believe she is a star. She is a warrior. You are her hero (and mine too)!”

“[Was] crying w/ Miley & Janice,” another fan then wrote during the show. “I think they’re connected forever.”

After breaking down on tears in the show, Miley gained her composure and shared a very sweet message for Janice on Instagram a few hours after the broadcast. She shared a photo of the two goofing around together backstage at the NBC show.

Cyrus sweetly called her and Freeman’s friendship “infinite” in the photo’s caption and added, “nothing ends for us tonight…. it BEGINS!” The singer then told the eliminated contestant, “I love u to the moon, my STAR! J + M = 4EVR.”

Cyrus still has a chance to be crowned the winner over her fellow coaches Adam Levine, Jennifer Hudson, and Blake Shelton this year. She still has two contestants in the competition battling it out to win Season 13 in the form of Ashland Craft and Brooke Simpson.

The Voice Season 13 airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.