Andi Dorfman Announces New Book But Is She Just Trying To Prolong ‘Bachelorette’ Fame?

Andi Dorfman has stayed out of the spotlight for a few years. When she ended her engagement to Josh Murray, she revealed that he had a darker side. Rather than just tell the Bachelor and Bachelorette nations that she was breaking up with him because they were different, she decided to write a book about. She released her book a few years ago and It’s Not Okay ended up becoming a New York Times bestseller. But Andi wasn’t done telling her story. Based on a new tweet, Dorfman is back with another book. Even though she hasn’t been involved with the Bachelor or Bachelorette family on a television level, she reveals that her book will feature Bachelor-related gossip.

According to a new tweet, Andi Dorfman is now revealing what her new book will look like. Single State of Mind appears to be a book about Andi’s single life in New York City. On Amazon, the book is described as a story that is similar to Sex and the City. It’s uncertain what she has to share now as she hasn’t been in the spotlight lately, but she reveals that there will be plenty of Bachelor secrets and stories.

Welp, no turning back now. #singlestateofmind is available to pre order now, sorry in advance, Dad. ???? pic.twitter.com/FUOc9q5ipY — Andi Dorfman (@AndiDorfman) November 27, 2017

“Sharing moments like finding her first New York apartment (the front door broke so she had to use the fire escape), her first dates on “celebrity Tinder” and finally, watching her ex-fiancé propose to another woman on Bachelor in Paradise, Andi Dorfman doesn’t shy away from pulling back the curtain on the life of a reality star who’s returned to reality,” reads the book description on Amazon.

After Andi ended her engagement to Josh Murray, he found himself defending his behavior as people quickly assumed that he was abusive. He went on Bachelor In Paradise in hopes of finding love. After a brief romance with Amanda Stanton, the two got engaged. In her book, Dorfman will talk about what it was like to see him get engaged and move on with another woman. Perhaps this is what she’s referring to as she will talk about the engagement in her book. But is Andi Dorfman writing another book simply to stay in the spotlight? After leaving The Bachelorette, Andi quit her job in Atlanta and decided to pursue a career in New York City. She never went public with what she was doing for work, so a second book deal may be her next career move.

Andi Dorfman’s book is currently on presale and the book will be available January 9 next year.

