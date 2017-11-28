‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Arianne Zucker Talks Donald Trump’s ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape And His Claim It’s A Fake

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) alum, Arianne Zucker is puzzled how Donald Trump could apologize for comments he said on the 2005 Access Hollywood tape, then 13 months later claim the tape is a forgery. Zucker said that she wasn’t present on the bus when Trump made the graphic comments about women, but she is “puzzled” how he could deny its authenticity.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Arianne told Anderson Cooper that she doesn’t see how the tape could be a fake since the whole world heard Donald Trump’s voice on the tape. She added that she witnessed the president on the Access Hollywood bus when he appeared on Days of Our Lives.

Over the weekend, Donald Trump told his associates that the tape was not real. It led to Access Hollywood making a statement on Monday’s show in which they confirmed that the tape is very much real.

On the tape in question, Trump complimented Arriane’s great legs and told Billy Bush that he should “use some Tic Tacs, just in case” he started kissing her. Trump added that he is automatically attracted to beautiful women. The president bragged that he doesn’t ask for permission, he kisses them. At some point, he boasted that when you are famous, you can do anything.

After the tape was released in October of 2016, the then-Republican presidential nominee issued an apology to the American people. His wife, Melania Trump spoke about the incident and stated that his comments were offensive.

“This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course — not even close. I apologize if anyone was offended,” President Trump said.

Zucker admitted that she was puzzled how he could issue an apology, then a little over a year, retract his comments by claiming that it wasn’t him on the tape. She wanted to speak out about the tape because she hopes that her daughter will never have to go through being sexually harassed.

“I want to make sure my daughter doesn’t have to go through these harassment issues. Every woman I’ve known has been harassed. I hope by coming here, I can help by being a voice … we are in such a difficult time right now.”

Arianne Zucker left Days Of Our Lives several months ago. Billy Bush lost his job at the Today Show after the tape came out last year. Many people have voiced how unfair it seems that Trump was awarded the presidency after he allegedly admitted to sexually assaulting women.

