‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Andrew Cain’s Shocking Backstory – Kim Nero Lied To Sonny, Carly, And P6

General Hospital spoilers reveal the name drop from Monday’s GH was huge. When Dr. Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) said Andrew’s last name, every fan should have jaw-dropped because of the massive spoiler tied to that moniker revealed in the latest GH promo video. The video shows that Andrew Cain is a fingerprint match for Jason Morgan. That reveal won’t be made official until Friday, but it’s all we need to know to dig into the twin story.

Kim Nero lied to Carly, Sonny, and Stone Cold

Last week on GH and spilling over into Monday, fans saw that Kim was stunned to see Stone Cold Patient 6 (Steve Burton) at the home of Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright). She ran over to touch his face, shocked that she was seeing a man she knew from her past. In fact, he was a man she knew that coincided perfectly with her getting pregnant with Oscar Nero (Garren Stitt) in San Diego. When P6 assured her that he’s not Drew, Kim shut down and started lying.

Refresh yourself with this General Hospital recap from SheKnows Soaps, where Kim insisted she and Drew were friends and he dated a pal of hers. Judging by her hasty exit and the panicked look on her face, it seems clear that Kim wasn’t telling them the truth. Also, Kim said it’d been about 15 years since she’s seen Drew (coincidentally Oscar’s age). Plus, who runs up to a “friend” and pets their face with that look of sheer joy on display? Kim and Drew were more than friends judging from her emotional response.

Andrew Cain was a Navy Seal – and is Jason Morgan?

The significant General Hospital spoilers tidbit that Kim dropped was that Drew was a Navy Seal. Once she left, Carly and Sonny said that explained why Drew had such great instincts. Those two are 100 percent certain that Billy Miller is Drew, as is P6 (Burton), but the new GH promo video casts some doubt on that reveal. General Hospital promised a huge twist, and since the majority of fans see it as a foregone conclusion that Burton is Jason Morgan, they might be in for a big letdown. We’ll know Friday, according to GH spoilers, and it could go either way.

You can read the full details here, but if you freeze the General Hospital spoilers promo (see below) at the right moment, you can see two sets of prints on the screen. One belongs to Andrew Cain and the other to Jason Morgan. The word “match” is emblazoned across them both. That means that Andrew and Jason are the same. But whose prints are Andrew Cain’s, is it Miller or Burton? Neither set of prints say Patient 6 or Jake Doe (the name under which Miller’s guy was first arrested).

Which fingerprints were compared?

GH is known for tricking fans with cleverly edited promos. Why would the ABC soap give away key information that could clearly be seen in the promo with a freeze frame image? The answer is they wouldn’t. If you think about it, what does Andrew Cain being matched to Jason Morgan mean? General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central promise that Patient 6 (Burton) goes to Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) for help. Armed with the info from Kim about the Navy SEALs, they could pull military records.

What is shown on screen in the promo could be the guy now known as Jason Morgan’s prints (in other words, Billy Miller) compared to the military records belonging to Andrew Cain. However, Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine) is also supposed to be pulling paper records of Jason’s arrests from the 90s before the records went digital. If that’s the case, they could be comparing those old Jason records to Andrew Cain’s military file. If so, a match between those two doesn’t tell us whether Miller or Burton is the real deal.

GH promised a twist

In multiple interviews, most recently with GH writer Shelly Altman in Soap Opera Digest, the soap has promised there are more twists ahead and that the big reveal will happen this week. Altman told SOD that “there was somebody else living as Jason Morgan for quite a while,” but during what time? There have been some complicated theories spill out that both twins spent some of their past in Port Charles. Some suggest that the twins were swapped during the 1995 car accident.

That could explain Jason waking up with no memories and a different personality. If that’s the case, the people in PC would have known both men as Jason at some point in the past. However, there’s a small hiccup in that premise. Jason had surgery in 2011 to take a piece of the dash out of his brain, and if he was swapped, he wouldn’t have that debris in his cranium. Then again, General Hospital changes medical history at a whim, like with Liz’s blood type, which was normal, rare, and then normal again.

Drew has a full life and backstory

Before coming to Port Charles, Andrew Cain had a life that was hijacked at some point after 2003 when he fell off the radar in Kim Nero’s life. It seems increasingly likely that he could be Oscar’s father and Kim’s one-time soul mate. He was a Navy SEAL and if he was injured in action, that could be when Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) got hold of him. With the last name Cain, that means Drew was adopted after Betsy Frank (Deborah Strang) abandoned him so he may lots more family somewhere out there.

In fact, Drew might have a wife, kids, and who knows what else that he left behind. This missing link in all of this is his memory. Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) is back this week, and Jordan begs him to tell the truth. So even with the fingerprints confirmed, the memory theft and implantation are critical. Andre comes clean this week, and that should clear up the IDs, and then the fall out begins. Check back often for more General Hospital spoilers and news.

