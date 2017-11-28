Ghost Ships With Dead Bodies Wash Ashore In Japan — Eerie Vessels Believed To Be From North Korea

The ghost ships were first spotted drifting off the coast of Japan, but it was not until they washed ashore that it was discovered some of these ships carried human remains. The decomposition of the bodies discovered inside the hull of these ships were in different stages of decomposition with some reported as “skeletal remains.”

The experts cannot be sure of the origin of these ships and the human remains they bring with them. But according to the experts, the vessels and their dead passengers could be the results of a sad story coming out of North Korea.

A ghost vessel that had been drifting offshore washed up on a beach over the weekend and this is when authorities made the discovery of eight skeletal remains in the hull of the wooden boat. That was on November 27. Back on November 17, four dead bodies were discovered in another boat that washed ashore.

On November 15, three North Koreans were rescued by the Japanese Coast Guard and the following day three dead bodies were discovered in that boat. The rescued sailors opted to go back to North Korea, where they were returned, according to CNN News.

According to the Borneo Bulletin, in a separate incident, 10 bodies were found washed ashore on a beach in Japan. They were found on the shore opposite of North Korea, which is about 450 miles away across the Sea of Japan. The bodies were found near some scattered wreckage that included life jackets and boxes of tobacco with North Korean writing on them.

Not far down on the coastline a wrecked wooden boat with some squid-fishing equipment was found. The badly decomposed bodies “had begun to putrefy” and could not be identified, according to authorities. But it is believed they could be from North Korea.

This is not a new phenomenon the Japanese Coast Guard is dealing with today. In 2012 there were 12 documented ghost ships with dead bodies on board. So why are they believed to be ghost ships from North Korea? The number of ghost ships has increased since 2013, which coincides with something Kim Jong Un set into place.

Satoru Miyamoto, who is a professor at Seigakuin University and an expert on North Korea, described his theory as to why it appears these ships are coming from North Korea. He said that the number of ships coming ashore has risen and it did so only after the North Korean leader attempted to increase revenue in the fishing industry. Miyamoto said:

“It’s after Kim Jong Un decided to expand the fisheries industry as a way of increasing revenue for the military. They are using old boats manned by the military, by people who have no knowledge about fishing. It will continue.”

This, coupled with the boats matching “a spate of vessels and debris” that were found on Japan’s west coast seem to indicate they are ships from North Korea. The people in North Korea are starving, so more and more of them are taking to the sea to gather food via fishing. Along with the dead bodies washing ashore in ghost ships, the Japanese Coast Guard has had their fair share of rescuing people from North Korea on stranded and capsized boats within the same area of the ocean.

