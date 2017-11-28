Does The Queen Know? Meghan Markle’s Dark Family Secrets Revealed Ahead Of Her Wedding To Prince Harry

There was a time in British royal history when marrying a divorced, bi-racial, American Catholic would have been a huge no-no for a prince in line for the throne. Back in the 1930s, Harry’s great-great uncle, Edward VIII, chose to abdicate so he could marry divorced American socialite Wallis Simpson.

At that time, the head of the Church of England could not marry a divorcee. However, times have changed, and Harry and Markle will become husband and wife next spring. But, that doesn’t mean that the 36-year-old doesn’t have a dark past filled with secrets.

Markle’s Father Wants To Remain Out Of The Spotlight

Markle’s parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, released a statement about their daughter’s engagement, saying they were happy for her and her upcoming nuptials. But, Thomas is not comfortable with being in the spotlight.

According to Radar Online, the 73-year-old knew about his daughter’s romance with Harry before anyone else, but the reclusive former lighting director wants nothing to do with the glitz and glamour of Hollywood or British royalty. Instead, he enjoys a low-key life, like his ex Ragland, who works as a yoga teacher and social worker in her community.

Samantha Grant Continues To Exploit Her ‘Relationship’ With The Future Royal

But, Meghan Markle’s estranged sister Samantha Grant does seem to be a fame-seeking social climber. She speaks about her half-sister in interviews – even though the two haven’t spoken in nearly 10 years – and she wrote a tell-all book titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister. The 52-year-old, who lives in Florida, has spent time attacking Markle for not helping her out since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2008.

Who is Samantha Grant? Meghan Markle's half-sister who's writing a book about Prince…

Grant claims to have secrets that would ruin her sister’s relationship with Harry and says the Suits actress’s only goal was to become a princess.

What About Her Ex-Husband?

Markle is also dealing with a vengeful ex-husband, film producer Trevor Engelson. The two married in 2011, only to divorce two years later. Now, Engelson is reportedly using his relationship with Markle to help him with his career and fill his bank account. The 41-year-old currently has a television show in the works that is loosely based on their relationship.

Intimate new photos emerge of the Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle wedding to Trevor Engleson.

The Mirror reports that Engelson is developing a pilot for Fox that centers around the following pitch – “Divorce is hard. Sharing custody is harder. Sharing custody with the British Royal family when your wife marries a prince, in the unforgiving spotlight of London’s tabloid media, is next level.”

Congratulations Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle on their engagement! His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle this afternoon visited Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden for a photocall to mark the happy news.

The tabloid also reminded royal fans that Markle was once part of reality television. Early in her career, she was a model who opened those famous suitcases on the popular American game show Deal or No Deal.

His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are "thrilled and happy" to be engaged. Here they appear at a photocall at Kensington Palace Gardens this afternoon, on the day their engagement is announced.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to wed next spring.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]