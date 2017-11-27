Chelsea Houska Reacts To Jenelle Evans And David Eason Sending Her A Cease And Desist Letter On Twitter

Chelsea Houska is seriously amused by her Teen Mom 2 co-star Jenelle Evans taking legal action against her.

According to a series of new tweets, Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, have fired off legal letters of cease and desist to a number of her their fellow MTV stars, including Chelsea Houska and her father, Randy Houska, who she reportedly wants to stop talking about her and her family. However, according to one of Houska’s latest tweets, she doesn’t talk about Evans to begin with.

“I just got a cease and desist from Jenelle and David. So there’s that lolll,” Chelsea Houska tweeted, also including the hash tag, “I don’t even talk about you,” in her November 27 post.

Chelsea Houska’s father, Randy, also appeared to reference the legal documents sent his way in a post of his own to his fans and followers on Monday.

“Apparently it is libelous to say that people should not fight in front of their children. Not specific people, just people,” he said.

Chelsea Houska’s co-star and friend Kailyn Lowry also confirmed on Twitter that she had received a letter of cease and desist from Jenelle Evans. That said, it’s hard to say why Houska received a letter. After all, she hasn’t publicly feuded with Evans for some time, especially in the way that Lowry has done in the past.

As Teen Mom 2 fans will likely recall, Kailyn Lowry recently called out Jenelle Evans after MTV shared a post on Twitter about her and her husband’s shocking treatment of her 3-year-old son Kaiser. Meanwhile, Houska has seemingly steered clear of the drama amongst her co-stars and been focused on her growing family with husband Cole DeBoer.

Houska and DeBoer have been married for over a year and share one son, Watson, 1o months.

While Jenelle Evans was the one who sent a legal letter to Chelsea Houska, it has been Evans who has publicly criticized Houska and MTV for portraying the mother of two and her family in a better light than they do for her, Eason, and their own family.

Chelsea Houska, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, and Leah Messer, are believed to be in the midst of production on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

