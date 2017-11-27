Another Britain Royal Wedding is coming soon! Finally, seven years after his brother and sister-in-law officially announced their engagement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle followed suit. On Monday, Harry and Meghan confirmed their plans to wed in the spring of 2018. Photos of the engaged prince and his wife-to-be are amazing, but the inspiration behind the handsome pair’s chosen setting is equally heartwarming.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finally made a super move and announced their plans to get married. Some were beginning to worry if Harry, 33, was getting cold feet and would never pop the question.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the flame-hair prince asked for Meghan’s hand in marriage earlier this month. After a short engagement, the couple plans to walk down the aisle in the spring, according to a Clarence House statement released by Charles, Prince of Wales.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement photos are stunning, and that’s putting it lightly. The future husband and wife were smartly dressed for the photo shoot. Harry personally designed Meghan’s engagement ring that contains “two diamonds from Princess Diana’s own personal collection set in a gold band.”

Meghan, 36, offered a glimpse of her fashion sense; some say the “Suits” star channeled Kate Middleton while others say she took a page out of Melania Trump’s styling playbook with her chic and sophisticated look.

Markel wore a season-appropriate Line The Label cream coat. The wool blend construction contained warm hues and featured a belt worn tight around her trimmed waist. The oversized lapel plunged modestly down her neckline, according to the Daily Mail.

Harry looked dapper in a cobalt blue suit with a white shirt, black tie, and shoes. He maintained his trademark red full beard for the wedding engagement photo shoot.

Congratulations Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle on their engagement! His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle this afternoon visited Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden for a photocall to mark the happy news. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Nov 27, 2017 at 6:42am PST

The setting is part of a tribute Prince Harry and his brother paid to their late mother Princess Diana. The Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace was one of Lady Di’s favorite places at her former residence. Sean Harkin is the head gardener there. He spoke about how Diana adored the site during her brief life as a British royal.

“She would stop by and talk to the gardeners when she was living here. She might be going out for a jog or a walk in the park and if it was early and it was quiet, she would have a chat with them,” he said.

“I hope that the garden is joyful, a celebration of Princess Diana’s life. I’m hoping the people come, and they feel uplifted by the garden, remember how Princess Diana made them feel.”

Harry, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge recently toured the grounds as part of the 20-year anniversary of Diana’s death. The site is now a memorial called White Garden in honor of the late Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first public appearance since the announcement of their engagement. Is the royal family becoming too ordinary to survive? pic.twitter.com/qCa4QOkyz8 — LBC (@LBC) November 27, 2017

The spot of Princess Diana’s tribute is one of the most recognizable memories of years gone by for some and has a twofold impact. The site where Harry and Meghan first appeared in public as an engaged couple is “equal parts beautiful and haunting: a sea of tributes and flowers, an estimated more than 60 million individual blooms, laid to rest outside Princess Diana’s former home at Kensington Palace, just as she was laid to rest herself,” according to Vogue.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged—and the royal made sure to include a tribute to his late mother Princess Diana in the ring he designed: https://t.co/gW5ZRQ1YrM pic.twitter.com/hRLuZvA29f — Women's Health (@WomensHealthMag) November 27, 2017

Crews cleaned up the makeshift memorial to Diana over a span of two weeks after her death. Fresh floral arrangements, toys, and poems were not destroyed. Rather, they were taken to hospitals in the areas, given to children in need and stored in boxes, respectively.

Even the dying flowers were not wasted; they were used as fertilizer for the Palace Garden, according to sources. And here’s one of the most spectacular revelations: the mulch was used to create the White Garden as part of Prince Harry’s engagement tribute to Princess Diana.

With the couple engaged, now begins the countdown to the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are "thrilled and happy" to be engaged. Here they appear at a photocall at Kensington Palace Gardens this afternoon, on the day their engagement is announced. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:24am PST

