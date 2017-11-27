‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon Fights For Scott, Refuses To Let Abby Steal Her Man!

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Sharon McAvoy (Sharon Case) will not allow Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) to come in and steal her boyfriend. Abby and Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) hooked up while being trapped in the storage unit, ending months of sexual tension between them. Y&R viewers speculate that Abby could turn up pregnant and confused if Scott or Zack (Ryan Ashton) fathered her baby. Scott may have to decide if he wants to be with Sharon or Abby before the storyline concludes.

According to Soap Central, Sharon believes her relationship with Scott is the real deal. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Sharon will fight for their love, and she will not let Abby come in a steal her boyfriend. Scott isn’t willing to let go of Sharon either. He told Abby that he did not want Sharon to find out they had sex, as it would devastate her.

Little does Scott know that if he had told Sharon about his tryst with Abby, she would have forgiven him. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that she would have understood he was under stress and wasn’t thinking clearly when he had sex with Abby. However, since Scott decided to keep their hookup a secret, the scoop will be entirely shocking for Sharon when it comes out.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that eventually, the secret will come out. It isn’t clear if Abby will end up pregnant or if someone could learn of the juicy tidbit. When Sharon learns her man cheated with Abby, it will get ugly between the two women.

Sharon may assume that Abby wants to steal Scott from her, but that may not be the case. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Scott is the one who may want a relationship with Abby. During the week of November 27, Sharon gets a hunch that Abby and Scott’s bond has grown stronger. She will wonder why they are working so close together after spending a year hating each other.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott will downplay his connection to Abby. He may explain that they are working together to dethrone Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) from running the show at NE. The question is, will Sharon believe him?

