2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting: How, When, And Where To Watch

Every single year, it is one of the best moments of the Christmas season and the great thing is that people around the world can revel in the lighting of the 2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. The Countdown to the “25 Days of Christmas” is happening on Freeform and holiday movies are on numerous channels, but everyone needs a tree. Here is all of the information you need to know how, when, and where to watch the lighting of the humongous tree.

It is one of the true moments of the season and many believe the holidays don’t even really get started until New York City lights up. The 2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be lit for the very first time on Wednesday, Nov. 29, and that includes a number of live performances as the official website states.

A mild evening is being called for in New York City on Wednesday night, but temperatures are expected to dip down near 40 degrees F at the time of the tree lighting. Anyone heading out to see the lighting and performances will want to go early, as a full crowd is expected again this year.

If you’re watching from home, you’re in luck as you can do it all from the comfort and warmth of your living room.

For those that won’t be out and about in Rockefeller Center for the Christmas Tree lighting, there will be plenty of TV coverage for you to enjoy. NBC has things all planned out as coverage is set to begin on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern and will include performances by the following artists.

The Tenors

Gwen Stefani

Brett Eldredge

Leslie Odom Jr.

Jennifer Nettles

Pentatonix

Matt Lauer, Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker of NBC’s Today will host the event. On Monday, People revealed that Auli’i Cravalho of Disney’s Moana will also perform as well as Seal, Train, and Harry Connick Jr.

More acts may be announced but don’t expect a surprise appearance by Mariah Carey. Billboard has confirmed that she has rescheduled a number of upcoming dates due to doctor’s orders as she deals with an upper respiratory infection.

Once the tree is lit on Wednesday, it will remain on display through Jan. 7, 2018.

Just watched the star being lifted up to the Rockefeller Christmas Tree????????????????❄️ pic.twitter.com/Fng8nvRkba — Shannon Self (@self24) November 16, 2017

If anyone is going to be in New York City when the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center is lit on Wednesday, you will need to be aware of some road closures. Patch is reporting that there will be some street closures near Rockefeller Center. Parking won’t be easy and public transportation will likely be your best option on Wednesday evening.

This is the full list of street closures as presented by the New York Police Department.

5th Avenue between 46th Street and 52nd Street

6th Avenue between 46th Street and 52nd Street

46th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

48th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

49th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

50th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

51st Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

52nd Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

Rockefeller Plaza between 48th Street and 51st Street

Even though Christmas movies have been on TV and the music has been playing, many don’t feel as if the holiday season truly begins until the lighting of the big tree. On Wednesday night, the 2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be lit for the first time this year and you can view it in all its glory whether in person or at home. Don’t miss a single moment of the great performances and Christmas spirit.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]