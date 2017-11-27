John Conyers Isn’t Getting Support From Liberals Or African-American Community

John Conyers has faced sexual harassment charges from several women. As Politico notes, Mr. Conyers has recently stepped down from his Judiciary post after the allegations.

“Rep. John Conyers said Sunday he was stepping down from his post as the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee amid accusations of sexual harassment that have put his party’s leaders in a bind.”

The article adds that Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has underscored the harassment charges against Conyers and simply pointed out that he is an icon. Pelosi isn’t the only one who wants to forget about the charges. After the article, there is only one person defending Conyers.

“Okay, maybe my white guilt is showing a little here. But I believe this John Conyers controversy is racist. He’s an 88 year old black man. Why come out with all these sexual harassment charges now?” asks actress Erin Schneider.

And Conyers has some support on Twitter. But it’s not certain if these “support” tweets are from bot accounts purposely trying to cause a stir.

White privilege is actually believing #JohnConyers sexually harassed women. Stop racism now! #BlackLivesMatter — Adele Whiteprivilege (@AWhiteprivilege) November 26, 2017

Many conservatives all over social media are calling out the “hypocrisy” of African-Americans and liberals when it comes to Conyers. However, perhaps those people haven’t done a lot of research. For example, The Root, a prominent left-wing African-American site, has been calling out Conyers and his behavior for several days. On Sunday, author Angela Helm wrote a critical article pointing out that “another one bites the dust.” And the commenters after the article certainly aren’t supporting Conyers either.

“The system also won’t change as long as we feel that nothing can’t be done to stop them,” points out HuskyBro.

“Hope the door busts his as** on the way out!” says Iculookin.

And there are many African-Americans on Twitter who are also denouncing John Conyers.

I am NOT AT ALL surprised that carnival barker Maxine Waters last week praised colleague John Conyers as having respect for women. I find it more surprising that she found time to stop her inane “Impeach 45” crusade to do it. WHAT A BUNCH OF BUFFOONS. pic.twitter.com/np4dx2C7Uo — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) November 22, 2017

Every 2 years @RepJohnConyers introduces a resolution for reparations to blacks for slavery. What about reparations to taxpayers for the sex harassment claims Conyers settled with taxpayer money?!? — Larry Elder (@larryelder) November 24, 2017

It’s also important to note that the left-wing website Buzzfeed broke the news about Rep. John Conyers on November 20. Their explosive article revealed that Conyers settled a wrongful dismissal complaint in 2015 with a former employee who alleged she was fired because she would not give in to his sexual advances. Even more damning is the fact that Buzzfeed revealed several affidavits from former staff members who allege that Conyers made repeated sexual advances to several other female staff members.

Sexual harassment has become a huge issue ever since Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual assault and harassment by several women last month. Since then, politicians such as Al Franken, Roy Moore, and even George H. Bush have been named by women who claim they were overpowered by sexual misconduct. As the Inquisitr pointed out last week, some liberals are trying to separate themselves from Joe Biden after videos of him groping and sniffing women have made the rounds on the internet.

Some think that we’ve entered a new era of sexual McCarthyism. However, as the controversy surrounding John Conyers has proved, the alleged “witch hunt” against men has been completely colorblind.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]