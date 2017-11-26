After Naya Rivera Was Arrested For Assaulting Her Husband, Twitter Remembered Big Sean’s Warning

Former Glee star Naya Rivera was charged with domestic battery after a physical altercation with her husband Ryan Dorsey. The incident took place on Saturday night in Dorsey’s hometown of Chesapeake, West Virginia, and it quickly became a hot topic on social media.

Naya Rivera, 30, and Ryan Dorsey, 34, were reportedly taking their 2-year-old son Josey for a walk when their evening took a violent turn. According to WSAV-TV, Dorsey later told police officers that his wife struck him in the head and lip while they were walking down the street. The Ray Donovan star used his cell phone to capture the attack on video, and he turned this evidence over to police.

Naya Rivera was arraigned on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge in Kanawha County Magistrate Court shortly after midnight. According to the New York Daily News, she appeared before a judge who kept mispronouncing her name. She reportedly tried to correct him a few times before giving up. The actress was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, and her bond was set at $1,000. She left the courthouse in Charleston with her father-in-law.

As reported by People, Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey’s on-again, off-again relationship began in 2010. They split for the first time that same year. In her memoir Sorry Not Sorry, Rivera revealed that she found out she was pregnant with Dorsey’s baby after their breakup. She decided to terminate the pregnancy without telling her ex, and four years went by before she and Dorsey communicated again.

Ryan Dorsey reached out to Naya Rivera to offer his condolences after she and Big Sean called off their engagement in 2014, and it wasn’t long before Rivera was preparing to walk down the aisle again. She announced that she was divorcing Dorsey just two years later in November 2016, but the couple called their divorce off last month.

In response to the news of Naya Rivera’s alleged attack on Ryan Dorsey, many netizens have been referencing one of Big Sean’s diss tracks about his ex. The two didn’t part on the best terms, and Big Sean wrote multiple songs that paint an unflattering picture of Rivera.

“Woow Big Sean told us Naya Rivera was crazy but we didn’t listen,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Remember when Big Sean said Naya Rivera was crazy and everyone thought he was being dramatic and brushed it off?” another commented.

Big Sean told y’all about Naya Rivera. Y’all ain’t want to listen to him. Now look. — Dee. (@YmanniFlower) November 26, 2017

Big sean did tell us naya rivera was crazy and look…. for you to abuse your loved one is disgusting and inexcusable. Abuse is abuse, regardless of the gender. — bren-na (@brenna_laure) November 26, 2017

The song that the above tweets refer to is Big Sean’s 2014 single “I Don’t F*ck With You.” According to Billboard, the rapper has admitted that the song was inspired by his tumultuous relationship with Rivera. The lyrics include the line below.

“And every day I wake up celebrating sh*t, why? / Cause I just dodged a bullet from a crazy b*tch.”

While it’s been over three years since their split, Big Sean seemingly couldn’t resist taking another dig at his ex; he tweeted a video of Lil Boosie’s daughter that many of his followers believe is a response to Naya Rivera’s arrest.

“I told y’all n*ggas,” the young girl says in the video. “I told y’all n*ggas. Y’all thought I was playing, but I told y’all.”

A video from Naya Rivera’s arraignment can be seen below.

VIDEO from tonight’s arraignment: After, I asked @NayaRivera if she wanted to say anything and she just put her head down. She was released on bond. Her father-in-law picked her up. Facing domestic battery charge on her husband. #wsaz pic.twitter.com/u5MLQu2xqZ — Jatara McGee (@WSAZJatara) November 26, 2017

