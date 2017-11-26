WWE Starrcade 2017 Results: Styles Vs. Mahal, Natalya Vs. Charlotte In Steel Cage, & Greensboro Match Winners

On Saturday night, the WWE Starrcade 2017 event took place in Greensboro, North Carolina as a non-televised WWE house show. The classic WCW event received no coverage on WWE Network, surprising fans who wanted to see the new take on the longtime WCW pay-per-view. Still, the live fans got several surprises during the night including appearances from several legends who were involved in WCW back in the day. There were also several matches added to the match card which may not have been initially reported. Here are the latest WWE Starrcade 2017 match results and highlights.

Saturday night’s WWE Starrcade results were reported on social media and via wrestling sites including ProWrestling.net. The opening match of the night featured the “Glorious” Bobby Roode taking on his rival Dolph Ziggler. To add to the nostalgia of the Starrcade event, a special enforcer was added to the match and it was Arn Anderson. He would factor into the outcome of the match as he hit a Spinebuster on “The Showoff” at one point. Ultimately, it was Bobby Roode who emerged with the victory after hitting Dolph with the Glorious DDT. A fan video posted on Twitter shows Roode delivering the finisher and “Double A” Arn Anderson raising his arm in victory.

A 12-man tag team match was part of the Greensboro event card and according to fans on Twitter, Rusev is quite over with the fans based on the crowd reaction at the show. Rusev was teamed with Mike Kanellis, The Colons, and The Bludgeon Brothers against Breezango, The Ascension, Sin Cara, and Tye Dillinger. Erick Rowan ended up getting the winning pinfall on Tye Dillinger for his side. Post-match, The Bludgeon Brothers destroyed everyone else on their team except for Rusev. Also, former WWE SmackDown Women’s champion Naomi picked up a pinfall win over Tamina despite Lana trying to interfere in the match.

The artist known as Goldust appeared at Starrcade but used the title “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes as he took on Dash Wilder in honor of his father, “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes. A tribute was shown for Dusty while Dustin used original WCW theme music for his entrance ahead of the match. Rhodes won the bout using a bulldog to get the pinfall and then cut a post-match promo about his late father and the Starrcade pay-per-view.

Also giving his thoughts during the event was “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair who spoke backstage to WWE in a video posted on the WWE Twitter page.

“The King of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura got a shot at the WWE United States Championship as he’d take on “The Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin. While Corbin was on the winning side for SmackDown Live at Survivor Series last Sunday, Nakamura was one of the early eliminations for Team SmackDown in the PPV’s main event. Shinsuke picked up the win in tonight’s Starrcade match but unfortunately not in the way he’d hoped. Corbin was disqualified after striking Nakamura with a steel chair, meaning “The Lone Wolf” remains champion.

WWE Starrcade 2017 Results:

Bobby Roode def. Dolph Ziggler via pinfall. (w/Arn Anderson as special enforcer)

Rusev, Mike Kanellis, The Colons, & The Bludgeon Brothers def. Breezango, The Ascension, Sin Cara & Tye Dillinger via pinfall.

Naomi def. Tamina via pinfall.

Dustin Rhodes def. Dash Wilder via pinfall.

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Baron Corbin due to DQ – WWE United States title match

Tag Team Fatal Fourway Match – WWE SmackDown tag team title match

Natalya vs. Charlotte (c) – SmackDown Women’s title (Steel Cage match)

Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles (c) – WWE Championship match

Just a few weeks after dropping the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair, Natalya would get another chance to win back the title she held. The WWE Starrcade event was pretty much being held in “Flair Country” so it was only natural that Charlotte’s dad, “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair was also on hand for the event. Prior to her big steel cage title defense, Charlotte spoke about what it all meant for her in Greensboro, North Carolina on Saturday.

EXCLUSIVE: @MsCharlotteWWE looks to continue the Flair legacy when she competes in a #SteelCage match TONIGHT at #WWEStarrcade! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/LaMCMjoCyW — WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2017

The main event would feature WWE Champion AJ Styles defending the belt against Jinder Mahal also inside a steel cage. “The Modern Day Maharaja” just recently challenged Styles to a title rematch at the upcoming WWE Clash of Champions 2017 event, but would have an earlier shot at regaining his championship in Greensboro on Saturday night. Prior to the big steel cage main event, The Singh Brothers tweeted out a photo and commented on Mahal’s appearance at Saturday night’s show.

Tonight, for the first time in 30 years, one of the greatest events in our industry returns to Greensboro, NC. It’s going to be an honor. #Starrcade #SDLive #WWEGreensboro pic.twitter.com/AuOxNp4iVa — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) November 25, 2017

The good news for fans who weren’t live in attendance at WWE’s Starrcade event in Greensboro is that at least one tweet indicated this will be an upcoming WWE Network special. As far as the time and date it will be shown, that has yet to be announced.

