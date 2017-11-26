Did The Kardashian-Jenner Clan Just Confirm Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancies?

It looks like the Kardashian-Jenner clan might have confirmed that Kylie Jenner is expecting, at least sort of. The family hosted a Thanksgiving feast at Kylie Jenner’s mansion, which included an amazing spread fit for a Kardashian. And as usual, the family treated their fans via Snapchat to every moment of their time together giving thanks.

The sisters documented their food and the time they spent hanging out together, and a keen observer noticed something in Kourtney Kardashian’s Snapchats: a pregnant turkey.

Someone in the family created (or ordered) a tray of autumnal themed Rice Krispie treats, decorated like fall leaves and turkeys. One turkey in particular is definitely sporting a round belly, which is a huge clue that Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are definitely expecting.

It has been rumored that both sisters are expecting since earlier this fall, when the news broke via the media. Thus far, Kim Kardashian has been the only one to confirm that she is expecting, as she and Kanye will be having a baby via a surrogate to help protect Kim’s health. The mom-of-two suffered with a life-threatening condition during her last pregnancy, so she and her husband will be welcoming a girl via surrogacy.

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian have both kept mum on their respective rumored pregnancies. Their mother and manager (or momager), Kris Jenner, hinted at their pregnancies by telling Ellen DeGeneres during her stint on The Ellen Show that she was not going to confirm or deny anything when it came to the state of her daughter’s wombs. This led many to believe that Kris was basically coming out and saying her daughters were pregnant, especially because the Kardashian-Jenner family is so quick to shut down rumors.

It has been rumored that Kylie Jenner is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, and Khloe Kardashian is expecting a boy with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian, however, posted a photo on Halloween of her full body that showed no baby bump, which had fans extremely confused, as it was rumored that at that time, she was around five months pregnant.

