Las Vegas Shooting Survivor Roy McClellan Dies In Hit-And-Run Just Weeks After Deadly Mass Shooting

Just seven weeks after the October 1 mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival near Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas left 57 dead and hundreds more injured, 52-year-old survivor Roy McClellan lost his life in a senseless hit-and-run in Pahrump, Nevada. The accident took place on November 17 on Homestead and Highway 160, and has left Denise McClellan, Roy’s widow, heartbroken and angry. According to the widow McClellan, she doesn’t understand why her husband’s life was spared during the October 1 mass shooting, only to be taken so tragically just weeks later.

‘This isn’t what I wanted for him. I don’t understand why he wasn’t taken at the shooting, but a month later he was taken this way. I hope my husband found peace and he’s safe now.”

Roy McClellan was reportedly walking along the highway when he was hit by an as-yet-unknown person driving a Camaro. As News 3 LV reported at the time of the accident, police were initially seeking a 2010-2013 Chevrolet Camaro, based on car parts found at the scene, and investigators informed the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle with left front-end damage. They stated that the victim (later identified as McClellan) was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which took place at roughly 1:30 a.m on November 17.

Police also made it known that Roy McClellan had been illegally walking, likely hitchhiking, on the roadway at the time of the hit-and-run.

The driver of the Camaro was later tracked down, and according to Roy McClellan’s widow, she believes that they deliberately left her husband to die alone on the side of the Nevada highway because they were either “under the influence of something or drunk,” reports KATU 2. Nevada authorities have not confirmed that drugs or alcohol had anything to do with the deadly crash that ended McClellan’s life just weeks after the Las Vegas mass shooting.

“I’m angry. I’m angry. I feel that he was under the influence of something or drunk and didn’t want to get caught, so he bailed and left my husband laying there in the street. He doesn’t deserve that.”

Charges are reportedly pending against the driver in the fatal hit-and-run.

It is unclear what led Roy McClellan to be hitchhiking just weeks after the deadly Las Vegas mass shooting. What is more clear is the devastating toll the mass shooting had on the 52-year-old. Roy and Denise McClellan reportedly attended the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival together and were both in the 20,000-strong crowd when bullets began to ring out on October 1. As hundreds of rounds were unleashed, allegedly by “lone wolf” gunman Stephen Paddock from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, the couple ran for their lives. According to Denise, her husband stopped to help others in the crowd as the pair fled gunfire.

Denise McClellan added that the aftermath of the shooting had been difficult for her husband psychologically. She claimed that being a Las Vegas shooting survivor had begun “messing with his head,” going on to say that Roy had been attending therapy as a result of the trauma he endured.

“It was really messing with his head and he was going to therapy.”

Shockingly, Roy McClellan isn’t the first survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting to die unexpectedly since the October 1 concert attack. As NBC News reports, married couple Dennis and Lorraine Carver inexplicably drove their car into the metal gate of their posh community on October 30. The impact caused the car to burst into flames, killing both Las Vegas mass shooting survivors less than a month after the concert attack. Their eldest daughter, Brooke, spoke to media outlets regarding the heartbreak of her parents’ death, just weeks after narrowly escaping the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival with their lives.

“It’s hard to see Gods plan right now and how this was all part of it, but through the support of family and friends we have been pushing through.”

Another Las Vegas shooting survivor, 28-year-old Kymberley Suchomel, died in her sleep of “natural causes” on October 9, just over a week after the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival attack. Suchomel had been an outspoken critic of the official narrative regarding the shooting and had publicly claimed on social media that there had been more than one shooter involved in the horrific shooting.

“Bullets were coming from every direction. Behind us, in front of us, to the side of us. But I know, I just know, that there was someone chasing us. The entire time I felt this way. The farther we got from the venue, the closer the gunfire got. I kept looking back expecting to see the gunmen- and I say MEN because there was more than one person. There was more than one gun firing. 100% more than one “As we were running, we kept changing direction, because it felt like no matter what direction we took, we were being followed.”

News of Kymberley’s death led to widespread conspiracy theories regarding “the truth” surrounding the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival carnage. Despite the number of witnesses and victims, investigators have remained shockingly tight-lipped about their investigation into the shooting.

The family of Roy McClellan have established a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for his final expenses. As of November 25, investigators including the FBI and Las Vegas Police Department have failed to determine (or divulge) a motive for the Las Vegas mass shooting.

