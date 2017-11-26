‘Days Of Our Lives’ Casting Scoops: Reunited Couple, Fan Fave Back For Lengthy Arc, Dead Father Appears,

Days of Our Lives casting scoops tease exciting comebacks and appearances for the month of December. As more exciting schemes unfold, new and old faces will pop up in Salem. Things are bound to be chaotic after JJ accidentally shot Theo, but fans can look forward to thrilling episodes from DOOL.

Parent-Child Reunions

On December 1, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Hope (Kristian Alfonso) will be happy to see someone dear. Spoilers tease that Ciara will appear on Salem with a brand new face since Victoria Konefal will take over the role. Hope will give Ciara a firm scolding after she finds her daughter speeding while riding a motorcycle. Needless to say, there will be touching scenes between mother and daughter.

Days of Our Lives casting scoops show that JJ (Casey Moss) will also meet his father through a vision. There were rumors hinting that Jack (Matthew Ashford) will make an appearance in Days of Our Lives. Given JJ’s crisis, this is the perfect time for Jack to appear to his son for a show of support. JJ could use some help from his father at this time.

Sweet Scenes Ahead

Days of Our Lives scoops also tease Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn’s (Brandon Beemer) reunion. The couple will appear in the December 4 episode of DOOL. It seems like the rocky days are over for this pair, and their happy marriage life will be the main focus of their appearance. Shelle shippers are in for romantic encounters between these two.

Double Comeback

December casting scoops for Days of Our Lives reveal that Vivian (Louise Sorel) and a new character played by Tyler Christopher will arrive in Salem. DOOL fans have been looking forward to Vivian’s arrival, and it seems like her stay will last for more than one episode. She will be part of one arc, and she will stay until it’s over.

In the latest #DAYS, Kayla delivers upsetting news to Theo's family.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/p383GRCyPV — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 17, 2017

Vivian’s appearance will also coincide with Tyler Christopher’s Days of Our Lives debut. The actor, who is best known for playing Nikolas Cassadine in General Hospital, will reportedly portray a new character, Stefan. These two will be involved in an eventful New Year’s Eve celebration. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that there’s a connection between Christopher’s character and Vivian.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Vivien Killilea/Getty Images, and Ethan Miller/Getty Images]