’90 Day Fiancé’ Stars Paul Staehle and Karine Martins Are Back Together And Still Raising Money For Travel

90 Day Fiance’s Paul Staehle and Karine Martins are back together after a very public breakup where Paul accused Karine of cheating. At least that what it looks like based on the fact that Staehle has given fans an update on their GoFundMe via his Facebook page. According to In Touch Weekly, Paul created the fundraising page for Martins so that she can go back to Brazil to see her family. He recently updated it with news about how they are spending the money.

“We really appreciate all who have helped us so far. Karine is very excited to return home for Christmas. Hopefully, all the gifts she sent already were saved for Christmas day,” he wrote in the Facebook status. “She was very thoughtful selecting her gifts. And wrapped them all making individual equal gift packs for each person she bought for…now she might actually get to travel to see them enjoy the gifts has her very excited.”

He also denied that they were rich off of the earnings from the TV show, which is a criticism they’ve had to deal with in the past.

“Everyone thinks we are full of money lol. If that was true Karine would have a huge rock on her finger and be wearing designer clothing. But any money Karine does make she gives it away to people she feels could use it more than herself…” he wrote.

As In Touch notes, earlier this month Paul used his Facebook page to imply that Karine was cheating on him. The drama all played out in a series of posts on Paul’s page. First, he talked about all of the pictures of penises his fiancée was receiving in her Facebook inbox.

“Karine Martins told me tonight she may delete her Facebook over all the penis pictures she is receiving,” he said.

Then things took a turn for the worse and the word “cheating” reared its ugly head.

“One thing I will not tolerate is cheating. Due to recent events [the] GoFundMe page is canceled,” he wrote before he deleted his Facebook account.

#90DayFiance Star Karine Martins Begs Fans For Money to Visit Her Brazilian Family for Christmas! https://t.co/AAZhbNCLez pic.twitter.com/PcUEnBgzcp — All About The Tea ☕ (@AllAboutDaTea) November 16, 2017

But his Facebook page is back up and the GoFundMe is up and running as well. They’ve currently raised $230 out of their $600 goal.

This recent incident wasn’t Paul and Karine’s first breakup. As In Touch notes, they also split back in October over cheating accusations as well. Paul accused Karine of texting a man named Alex and outed her by sharing a picture of Alex’s contact info on Karine’s phone.

According to TLC, the channel that airs the show, Paul, 34, and Karine, 21, met online through a dating app that helps men meet Latinas. Karine does not speak English and Paul does not speak Portuguese. They communicate with each other through translated text messages.

Karine responded via her personal Instagram and implied that Paul had been hurt in the past which is why he’s accusing her of cheating.

90 Day Fiance follows long distance relationships where an American citizen is in love with someone who is living outside of The United States. According to the show’s website, during filming the person living overseas travels to the US on the K-1 visa which is also known as the fiancé visa. The couples have 90 days to get married before the visa expires. It’s broadcast by TLC on Sundays.

