Julia Louis-Dreyfus Cancer Update: Actress Spends Holiday With Husband And Sons, Grateful For Their Support

Julia Louis-Dreyfus gave fans an update on her battle with cancer, sharing a picture this week of her family together for the holidays and noting that she is thankful for their support.

The 56-year-old actress was in Chicago for the Thanksgiving holiday, spending time with her husband Brad Hall and son Charlie. As Radar Online noted, the city has a very special meaning for Julia as it was where she and Brad first met at Northwestern University, and where Charlie is now a student.

Julia noted that she was thankful to be back in Chicago, even as she battles cancer and was forced to take a break from filming her hit show Veep.

“Happy Thanksgiving early morning in Chicago. I love this town,” she wrote.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus had announced earlier this year that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. At the time, Dreyfus posted her announcement on Twitter along with a bid to introduce universal healthcare. Dreyfus had long been an advocate for progressive causes, and a report from The Hill earlier this year even noted that Democrats approached the actress about the idea of actually running for office.

Dreyfus declined, opting to continue playing the president on television.

The latest update showed that Julia Louis-Dreyfus continues to lean on those closest to her during her battle with cancer. As the Today show reported, a number of friends have been posting uplifting videos for Julia as she goes through what is now her third round of chemotherapy.

Our old apartment on the lake on the north side of Chicago where we happily lived IN SIN.#thankful A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Nov 24, 2017 at 7:59am PST

The update was welcomed by fans of the actress, who is otherwise somewhat guarded in her social media use. While Julia Louis-Dreyfus does occasionally give fans a glimpse into her personal life, she more often posts about her work on Veep and gives updates on what her two sons are up to.

Earlier this month, Julia called on fans to support her son Henry, a musician who was performing in New York City. Her other son, Charlie, is a basketball player at Northwestern.

Emergency entertainment alert. My son, Henry Hall, is rocking New York tonight! If you happen to be in the city or nearby, check out his fantastic music at the bowery electric at 8pm tonight. @henryhallmusic https://t.co/XgRW9xgmhn — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) November 18, 2017

But social media may be the best way for fans to connect with Julia Louis-Dreyfus during her cancer battle. The actress had to take a break from her work on Veep while she is receiving treatment for breast cancer.

