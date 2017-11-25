Trump Approval Rating High With These 5 Trump Fans As His Golf Trip No. 4 Happens: He Golfs Four Days In A Row

President Donald Trump has a notoriously low approval rating and could in fact be the least popular president of all time, as reported by Inquisitr. Part of the controversy surrounding Trump and his low approval rating involves the number of times that Trump has golfed during his presidency. Trump admitted on Twitter that he would be golfing when he posted the below tweet on Friday, November 24, at 7:10 a.m.

Trump’s rare admission about golfing to his Twitter followers included the news that he would take a quick trip to Trump National Golf Club Jupiter to play golf with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson. However, according to NBC News, Trump has engaged in golf more than he has admitted to golfing on Twitter. Thus far, the publication has tracked Trump’s visits to his golf clubs four days in a row. As seen in the above photo, President Trump arrived at the Trump International Golf Club, on Saturday, November 25, in West Palm Beach, according to the Associated Press.

But none of that golfing matters to the Trump fans profiled in the video titled “Trump supporters would still support Trump if he shot someone on the street” by Vice News.

After Turkey call I will be heading over to Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, to play golf (quickly) with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson. Then back to Mar-a-Lago for talks on bringing even more jobs and companies back to the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

As seen in the video from Vice News, five Trump supporters were asked their opinions of Trump as president in the year since he won the presidency. Even though President Trump’s approval rating in the U.S. has dipped to 38 percent, according to Gallup, according to the Trump fans profiled in the video, Trump has a much higher approval rating in their eyes.

The publication asked the Trump supporters a variety of questions, such as how they felt about Trump’s progress on the wall, about teaming up with Hillary Clinton or about his assertion that he could “stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody” and not lose any fans. Some answered that Trump new exactly what he was doing when he boasted about building a big border wall. Although some expressed doubt that they may still support Trump if he stood in the street and shot someone, others gave Trump the benefit of the doubt, with one woman saying that she would support Trump if he shot someone in self-defense.

