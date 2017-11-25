Kate Middleton looked like a princess out of a fairytale when she attended the Royal Variety Performance show with Prince William on November 24. The Duchess of Cambridge had a beautiful pregnancy glow and looked stunning in a glittery blue and sheer gown.

Duchess Kate, who is already four months pregnant, arrived at the Palladium Theatre in London in a bespoke Jenny Packham gown, the Daily Mail reported. The floor-length gown accentuated her petite frame and showed off her growing baby bump. To complete her look, Duchess Kate wore white Oscar De La Renta pumps.

The Royal Variety Performance show was hosted by comedian Miranda Hart. The event boasted an amazing performance lineup that included Louis Tomlinson, The Killers, James Blunt, Paloma Faith, Seal, and more.

The show went on as planned despite earlier reports of mass panic at the nearby Oxford Circus station. The Metropolitan Police received reports of hearing gunshots in the vicinity. After an investigation was conducted, it was found out that no shots were fired and that there were no casualties.

The 35-year-old mother of two was all smiles throughout the event and looked very relaxed as she watched the performances. According to People, Prince William even participated in a comedy skit with Hart, during which he shouted her signature catchphrase “such fun!”

The couple last attended the event in 2014. At the time, Kate was pregnant with Princess Charlotte. She showed off her baby bump wearing a classy black lace gown from designer Diane von Furstenberg.

The event is organized for the benefit of the Royal Variety Charity, of which Queen Elizabeth II is a patron. It is a longstanding tradition, dating back to 1912 when King George V and Queen Mary agreed to attend the Royal Command Performance at London’s Palace Theatre. The money raised from the program will benefit entertainers throughout the U.K. who are in need of assistance due to old age, illness, and financial incapacity.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting their third child in April next year. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge officially announced her pregnancy in September. It was also revealed that she was suffering from a form of severe morning sickness called hyperemesis gravidarum.

[Featured Image by Eddie Mulholland/Getty Images]