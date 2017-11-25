‘Grand Theft Auto’ Black Friday Sale Is On: Get Big Discounts On Vehicles, Executive Properties, And More

Grand Theft Auto joins the Black Friday sale with many irresistible offers, giving players big discounts on various in-game items like vehicles and bunkers. Rockstar Games revealed that its offer would be available for a limited time only so gamers must grab this chance now.

On Nov. 24, via press release, Rockstar Games announced that the Grand Theft Auto Online special Black Friday sale will run from Friday until Monday, Nov. 27. Players have the chance to save up to 75 percent off from their purchases for select items. As posted, the following are what gamers can grab for less:

HANGARS

Fort Zancudo Hangar A2 – 60% off

Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499 – 55% off

Hangar Workshop – 50% off

BUNKERS

Grand Senora Oilfields Bunker – 50% off

Grand Senora Desert Bunker – 50% off

Smoke Tree Road Bunker – 50% off

Thomson Scrapyard Bunker – 50% off

Farmhouse Bunker – 50% off

BIKER BUSINESSES

Biker Business Meth Labs – 60% off

Biker Business Cocaine Lockups – 60% off

EXECUTIVE PROPERTIES

Maze Bank Tower Office – 50% off

Darnell Bros Cargo Warehouse – 50% off

Aquarius Yacht – 75% off

VEHICLES

Bombushka – 50% off (Buy It Now & Trade Price)

Pyro – 50% off (Buy It Now & Trade Price)

Ramp Buggy – 50% off (Buy It Now & Trade Price)

Ruiner 2000 – 50% off (Buy It Now & Trade Price)

Rocket Voltic – 50% off (Buy It Now & Trade Price)

Luxor Deluxe – 75% off

Mobile Operations Center Cabs – 50% off

BLACK FRIDAY WEEKEND SALES IN #GTAONLINE Discounts on everything from Hangars and Bunkers to Yachts and Special Vehicles Ends November 27th – Don’t miss out!https://t.co/6fsvaEyhP2 pic.twitter.com/BN4tTZVhtS — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 24, 2017

Grand Theft Auto Online has always been on top of the gaming charts, and one of the things that made the game successful was Rockstar Games’ continuous release of good updates and generous giveaway of free contents. Players like the fact that the game developer regularly offers sale discounts on everything that will make playing exciting at all times.

Now, players who have been saving to buy Grand Theft Auto Online items is in luck as Rockstar Games made sure that the list of items up for sale are game essentials. Nevertheless, it should be noted that the Black Friday discounts for GTA Online are only available for three days, so players should take advantage of it while they can.

Other GTA Online offers to enjoy during the Black Friday shopping sale include a free White Jock Cranley Jumpsuit for players who will play before Nov. 27. They can also get double GTA$ & RP for competing in any of the 16 new Transform Races.

Rockstar Games will also put warehouse items on sale including 40 percent discounts on clothing and games. What’s more, game enthusiasts who will buy GTA V for Xbox One, PS4, or PC will receive a bonus of GTA$1.25M for GTA Online. However, the newly relaunched L.A. Noire is not included in the items with price cuts.

Grand Theft Auto Online is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Grand Theft Auto V.

