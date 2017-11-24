Tesla Model 3 User Manual Leaked In Full On Reddit

A Tesla Model 3 user manual has leaked in full online. The manual appeared on Reddit and, according to Electrek, was uploaded by a user named “pn02ner.” He claims that he called Tesla Roadside Assistance and they sent him the user manual. Tesla normally publishes its user manuals publicly but they haven’t done so for the Model 3 just yet.

The manual is from 2017, so when the final manual is released it might be a little different. As Electrek notes, in the leaked version, many of the sections are originally from the Model X and the Model S user manuals. However, there are sections that specifically refer to the Model 3.

For example, the leaked user manual shows you the scroll buttons on the steering wheel. Based on the manual, you can use the left scroll button to control the audio system. You can roll it up and down to control the volume and tap it to mute the sound. The scroll buttons can also control the navigation and phone calls based on what the driver is using at the time. When you change the volume, the touchscreen displays the volume whether it’s for the sound system or a phone call.

You can also use the scroll buttons to adjust the exterior mirrors. But you’ll first have to select that option on the touchscreen. To move the mirror up and done, you scroll the corresponding button. To move it inward or outward, the driver will have to tap the corresponding button.

The user manual also gives Tesla Model 3 drivers how to remove the Aero caps which they call “hubcaps” in the document.

The leaked manual also confirms certain details about the Model 3. It states that the maximum power of the model’s motor is 165 kW and 3,700 Nm maximum wheel torque. It also states that the battery pack’s capacity is 75 kWh and that the battery pack system is 350 volts.

Tesla Model 3 orders open up for non-employee reservations https://t.co/mtHsL8OG1w pic.twitter.com/nkQI0ilWCU — CNET News (@CNETNews) November 24, 2017

The leaked Tesla Model 3 manual can give some insight to current Model 3 reservation holders. As CNET’s Roadshow reports, Tesla has finally opened up the design phase of the reservation process for non-employees. This could be evidence that the premium electric vehicle manufacturer is moving past the ‘production hell’ that it had been experiencing previously.

Before a reservation can become an actual Model 3 vehicle, the reservation holder has to choose the options that they want i.e. design their car. The company is currently offering options for the long-range batteries and Premium packages. So if that’s not what the reservation holder wants, they will have to continue to be patient.

