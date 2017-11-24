Some Fans Believe Kylie Jenner Is Faking Her Pregnancy

It came out a few months ago that Kylie Jenner was expecting a baby with her boyfriend since May, Travis Scott. Rumors have also swirled that Kylie’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, is expecting a baby with her NBA boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. However, as neither has confirmed or denied their rumored babies, many are suspecting this is just a big publicity stunt.

The reality TV star confused her fans greatly when she recently posted a full body photo of herself and her friend Jordyn Woods at a convenience store, looking incredibly not pregnant. In addition, Kylie Jenner showed off her “late night grocery haul,” which included a box of tampons. This, of course, confused fans, as a pregnant woman wouldn’t need any kind of tampons or pads.

She also recently accused paparazzi of doctoring photos of her to make it look like she’s pregnant, saying that photos of her looking like she’s carrying a baby and getting onto a plane were all fake.

Additionally, Kylie Jenner has been very sly about posting on social media. Aside from the photo of herself and Jordyn at the store in which she showed her midsection beneath a bulky sweatshirt, she has been very careful not to show off her stomach at all in these past few months.

Red Velvet Holiday Lip Kit is officially available on KylieCosmetics.com ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

Some believe it is possible that her reluctance to show her midsection has more to do with the fact that she has gained weight in the past several months, as opposed to her actually carrying a baby.

It does seem suspicious, though, because a Kardashian-Jenner wouldn’t necessarily need to generate controversy to sell anything. The reality TV stars are already some of the highest paid women in the industry, so generating a faux pregnancy to keep people interested seems to be very unlike the family.

However, they have not confirmed or denied Kylie’s pregnancy, which can be taken as a major clue that she could actually be pregnant as they are a family quick to shut down rumors.

But as time goes on, fans are growing more and more anxious for the family to officially make a statement on the state of Kylie’s womb.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]