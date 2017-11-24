‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon Case Shares If Sharon And Nick Will Get Back Together

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) could be getting back together in the near future. The show has hinted at a reunion recently. The couple, known as “Shick,” has a dedicated fanbase that has been campaigning for them to reconcile for the past three years.

According to CBS Soaps In Depth, Case spoke out and revealed whether her alter ego will get back together with Nick. Young and the Restless spoilers state that the actress believes that her character and Nick are meant to be together and are soul mates. She compared them to the younger Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden).

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that viewers believe Sharon and Nick will eventually hook up again. It may not happen right away, but Case believes that “Shick” is the endgame. Eventually, Sharon will find out about Scott’s (Daniel Hall) tryst with Abby (Melissa Ordway), and she will probably break up with him, especially if Abby ends up pregnant by him. Nick seems happy with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) at the moment, but her husband, Adam (formerly Justin Hartley), could pop up any time now. It seems like the writing is on the wall for a Sharon and Nick reunion.

Today on #YR, Chelsea worries about Nick's need for revenge, plus Ashley challenges Dina. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/L0M9X7rQP2 pic.twitter.com/tbehkqabJv — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 5, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Case said that Nick and Sharon share a lot of history. They share children and were married a long time. She added that even though Sharon and Nick are not together, they still are together. She feels like the show will have to put them back together eventually.

“I really think it’s a magical thing to find the one person in your life who is your soulmate, even if you both in different directions and explore other things, other people and relationships. Even though Sharon and Nick may not be together, they are together. They share kids together. They share history, which isn’t going away. Their relationship can’t be erased or taken away…so I think whether they’re married or not, they are stuck together for life.”

The fans are divided on how they feel about Sharon and Nick getting back together. Some pointed out that Nick never treated Sharon well and don’t want her with him. Meanwhile, others feel they are destined to be together, stating they both have grown since their last try so it would work out differently.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Sharon is happy with Scott, but it won’t last long. It won’t be long before she starts to notice that Scott and Abby may have crossed the line.

