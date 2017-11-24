Huge Update On AJ Styles Possible Retiring In 2019, When Will His WWE Contract Expire?

AJ Styles is in the form of his life showing everyone that he is the best wrestler in the world for the past three years. Styles is the current WWE champion and he is still in the prime of his career at the age of 40 years old. However, “The Phenomenal One” has hinted in several interviews that he plans to retire in 2019 when reaches the age of 42 years old.

In an interview with FM 97.9 Houston (h/t Wrestling Inc.) last week, Styles talked about his life as a wrestler on the road and how hard it is for his family. The 40-year-old superstar revealed that he plans to retire in a couple of years and enjoy the fruits of his hard labor with his wife of 17 years, Wendy, and their four children – Ajay, Avery, Albey, and Anney.

The older you get, the less energy you have to maintain it. It is what it is, but if you still have that drive and you can still do it, why not? Get in the gym and get it done, and look good in the meantime. Work hard now, you enjoy it later. In a couple of years, I’ll be able to catch every football game, every baseball game, every basketball game, cheerleading, gymnastics, whatever they’re in.”

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, AJ Styles has a contract until 2019 and it falls perfectly with his retirement age of 42 years old. Meltzer noted that it is rare for a wrestler to walk away from the business and Styles could easily negotiate a lighter schedule for his next contract. Styles is currently earning big money while flourishing in his role in the WWE.

The WWE has shown that they can rely on Styles to bring it every night. Styles has been a company man since he joined the WWE in 2016. He put over Roman Reigns early in his WWE career before becoming WWE champion in his rookie year. Styles carried SmackDown Live after the brand split wherein he had an amazing series of matches with John Cena.

Styles continued in his second year with the WWE, stealing the show at WrestleMania 33 in a match against Shane McMahon. He then became a two-time United States champion before winning his second WWE championship two weeks ago. Styles then put on a show at Survivor Series against Brock Lesnar despite taking the loss. It should also be noted that Styles had an incredible match against Finn Balor at TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs after he filled in for Bray Wyatt. Styles flew from South American to get into the event.

With his performances and dedication in the past two years, the WWE knows how valuable AJ Styles is to the company. It would not be a surprise if the WWE extends the contract of Styles, and possibly give him a lighter schedule just like what they gave to John Cena and Randy Orton. Nevertheless, it is up to Styles if he wants to continue wrestling past 2019.

[Featured Image by WWE]