Malia Obama’s New Boyfriend, Rory Farquharson, Has Links To British Royal Family

Malia Obama is dating a young man who has links to the British Royal Family. It was reported on Wednesday that Barack and Michelle Obama’s eldest daughter is seeing a student from the U.K. who transferred to Harvard last yer, and he has an impressive bio. Rory Farquharson and the former first daughter were seen kissing at a pregame event last Saturday in Connecticut, instantly sparking rumors that they were a couple. The mystery guy’s identity wasn’t uncovered right away, however.

Rory Farqharson attended one of England’s most prestigious schools, Rugby School, and was considered to be “quite the catch.” Malia Obama is obviously quite taken with the young man and is making no secret about her admiration of him.

Daily Mail reports that the man Malia Obama is involved with has ties to the British royals. The news source reveals that Rory Farquharson’s second cousin, Andrew Farquharson, was once Queen Elizabeth’s Assistant Master of the Household at Buckingham Palace, and was considered one of Her Majesty’s most trusted aides. He also oversaw the organization of large entertainment events. The queen depended heavily on him for his diplomatic and financial skills. Andrew was so influential with the British monarch that he convinced her to “shun the usual bulk purchase of Christmas puddings from Harrods or the Fortnum & Mason and instead opt for a Tesco range.”

Revealed: Malia Obama’s British boyfriend is related to former aide to the Queen https://t.co/Q6q1QFiEbm — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) November 23, 2017

In 2006, Andrew Farquharson began working for Prince Charles as his Deputy Master of the Household at Clarence House. He worked for the Prince of Wales for three years before he was fired for unknown reasons. He refused the prince’s offer to work out his remaining six months and is now the head of household at Alnwick Castle in Northumberland.

More about Rory Farquharson can be read in this article by The Inquisitr.

Malia Obama’s boyfriend spent the summer interning with the Centre for Democracy and Peace Building in Northern Ireland. It’s clear that he has an interest in politics, which the Obamas will relate to just fine. It’s anyone’s guess how serious the couple is at this point, but it’s a nice way for the 19-year-olds to begin the 2017-2018 year at Harvard!

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]