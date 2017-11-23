‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Backs Out Of Sami’s Plan, Tells Will Horton Everything, And He Hates Her

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 27 reveal Sami Brady has a crazy plan. Determined to get Will Horton (Chandler Massey) to remember she is his mother, she goes too far. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Alison Sweeney explained the storyline and the devastating results.

Sami is determined to do whatever it takes to help her son. However, her latest idea goes too far. She has Ben Weston, also known as the Necktie Killer, busted out of the psychiatric hospital. Having a few thugs help her, Sami forces the delusional murderer to help her with Will Horton. She believes that her child’s memory can be triggered if he goes through a traumatic event. No, she doesn’t want him killed, but does want Ben to recreate the scene in which he nearly murdered Will.

“So she breaks Ben out of the sanitarium and gets him to re-enact, under very controlled circumstances, the moment where Will got killed.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm that Ben wasn’t successful murdering Will Horton the first time. He thought he did the deed, but Susan Banks (Eileen Davidson) and Dr. Rolf (William Utay) got to the Salemite in time. He was given an injection that made it appear that he was dead. Then, Dr. Rolf snuck into the morgue, gave him another injection, which “woke” up Will. While Susan was brainwashing him to be a replacement for EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott,) everyone else was grieving Will Horton’s death.

As Ben starts to approach Will, Sami Brady hides so she can watch everything. Just as it seems he might be getting a memory, Ben can’t go through with the plan. He breaks down and tells him everything, including that the whole scheme was Sami’s idea.

“Sami tries to explain, but it makes her more of a villain in Will’s eyes. He’s very, very angry at her and never wants to talk to her again. He is someone she has sacrificed her whole life for and done all these crazy, outrageous, and very horrible and twisted things for. For him not to be dead and now to hate her? One could argue that for her, it is worse than him being dead.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the following week, Sami is devastated by the turn of events. She just wanted her son to remember, and instead, she made things worse. She ends up running into Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and the two become intimate.

In the meantime, Will hates her but seems to be bonding with everyone else in Salem. It is like a slap in the face to her, especially with everything she has done for Will Horton. Only time will tell if he will ever forgive her or if their relationship is destroyed forever.

We’re friends in real life ???? Hope you’ve been tuning in to our on screen antics ???? #DAYS A post shared by Ali Sweeney (@alisweeney) on Nov 6, 2017 at 11:36am PST

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

