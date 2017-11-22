Internet Neutrality Repeal: Should You Be ‘Freaking Out’ As Experts And Social Media Users Share Their Woes?

Most internet users turn on their laptop, cell phone, or any other type of electronic device and search the online world for a variety of different topics on a daily basis without a thought of internet neutrality crossing their minds. While people might not understand what internet neutrality really means, or how it affects their use of the online world, many folks made it their business to learn about it today after an FCC announcement. With the latest news of the internet neutrality repeal going viral, people are learning quickly what this entails and the push is on to stop it, but is it too late?

In a nutshell, the Trump administration has set the wheels in motion to pull the plug on internet neutrality and the vote next month could be the start of the internet’s demise as you know it today, claim the experts. According to the New York Times, the plan released Tuesday calls for dismantling the “landmark regulations that ensure equal access to the internet.” This will clear the way “for internet service companies to charge users more to see certain content and to curb access to some websites.”

This has social media sites lighting up with comments. Those who are well acquainted with the behind-the-scenes workings of the internet are concerned that there will be no place for the little guy’s information to show its face to the public as the big conglomerates will drive that train and decide who gets off at every stop. In other words, the internet won’t be something shared equally and the little guys attempting to get their information out there will likely fall to the end of the line, reports CNet. They write their take on what the repeal of internet neutrality will look like.

“As companies like AT&T, Verizon and Comcast acquire more online content like video, they could give their own services priority on their networks, squeezing out competitors and limiting what you could access. This might mean fewer startups get a shot at becoming the next Facebook, Netflix or YouTube.”

Despite the criticism, I stand by the view that #ISPs already do this and have done since they existed! The contrary idea is naiveté of the very highest order! #internetneutrality https://t.co/9kHsxyRdbu — Ian McDougall (@IanPMcDougall) November 22, 2017

As word surfaced that the Obama-imposed internet neutrality is on the Trump administration’s chopping block as just another one of his predecessor’s leftover policies, social media users made it their business to find out just what this means. Apparently, after doing their homework, a scary scenario has fallen into place of just what the use of the internet will entail in the future for every man, woman, and child in this country once internet neutrality ceases to exist.

Battle for the Net tweeted a message out to the masses saying “URGENT: If you are not freaking out about the Net Neutrality right now, you’re not paying attention.” They are offering an online protest urging folks to get ahold of their representative in Congress, as Congress is slated to vote on putting an end to internet neutrality on December 14.

This move to do away with internet neutrality is headed by Trump’s appointed FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, who believes these rules “depressed investment in building and expanding broadband networks and deterred innovation,” according to the Los Angeles Times.” Pai used the term “heavy-handed” several times while describing Obama’s “utility-style regulations” on the internet

The battle between telecom titans like AT&T and Verizon against the internet giants such as Google and Amazon has begun. The opposing sides are fighting over free speech vs. the control of the internet. These service providers will become the gatekeepers of what information is available to you and they will also be the people who will set the price for all this information they offer at the click of your keyboard.

This isn’t a move that is being received very well by online users once they understand what doing away with internet neutrality will look like. Repealing this will change the terrain of the internet. It could eventually come down to you paying a price to have access to certain websites and ended up paying for this access much like you do for services like Netflix.

This repeal could affect your everyday life. https://t.co/OjZdEDbyRs — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) November 22, 2017

What is Net Neutrality?

CNet suggests “Net neutrality repeal means your Internet will never be the same.”

“Net neutrality is the principle that all traffic on the internet should be treated equally, regardless of whether you’re checking Facebook, posting pictures to Instagram or streaming movies from Netflix or Amazon. It also means that companies like AT&T, which is trying to buy Time Warner, or Comcast, which owns NBC Universal, can’t favor their own content over a competitor’s content.”

The Twitter comments below echo what many are posting on the social media sites today. There is a serious tone to this topic among the online comments in the small sampling seen below.

Normally I don't get involved in politics. But with this #NetNeutrality deal, I have to get involved. Fight for our internet freedom!!!!#InternetFreedom #FreedomOfSpeech #InternetNeutrality — BarneyHunter12 (@BarneyHunter12) November 22, 2017

Corporations & businesses are trying to pass a law that makes us pay to use internet & censors what we see & limits what we can do. Fight for #InternetNeutrality if you want to continue surfing the web freely! — Fadwa (@fadwa_alaoui) November 22, 2017

We are not going to stand this. You CANNOT take away our right to have internet. #NetNeutraility #internetneutrality RT if you agree. — Amelia ???? (@AmeliaN14716269) November 22, 2017

