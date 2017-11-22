Black Friday 2017 Best Freebies: Where To Find Top Free Stuff, From Gift Cards To Food To Pets

If you’re planning a shopping expedition on Black Friday in 2017, you might be considering skipping the traffic, searching for a parking spot, and standing in long lines in favor of sitting at home, eating leftover turkey, and shopping online. But there’s a new trend that merchants are using to lure you into their brick-and-mortar stores this year, and that’s the increase in freebies. Hunting for free stuff isn’t always easy, but as some have discovered, it’s worth the time in 2017. From a new furry friend (meow! arf!) to gift cards and edible goodies, it’s the year to experience the joys of freebies.

Black Friday 2017 Free Stuff

Fortune pointed out that while bargains are great, freebies on Black Friday are even better.

“For the real bargain hunters, though, the goal is to walk away from the store not only having secured a big discount…but with a freebie or two.”

For those who plan to start Friday early, stop by Barnes & Noble to get warm inside and out. The store is providing shoppers with free coffee before 10 a.m., no purchase required.

Shopping early is the key to freebie success at some stores. At Field & Stream, rank as one of the first 150 people in line on Black Friday or Thanksgiving and get a free gift card as well as an entry into a drawing for a $500 gift card. The first 150 customers at Belk will receive a scratch card valued from $15 to $250.

Are you a true early bird? Head over to Cabela’s to win from a variety of free stuff. Starting at 5 a.m., the first 600 shoppers who have lined up will take home freebies ranging from a smoker to gift cards.

And for those who are feeling hungry after that Black Friday hunt for freebies, check with your local Dunkin’ Donuts. WTKR reported that Black Friday shoppers in Hampton Roads will get a free classic donut with the purchase of a beverage on November 24.

Free Stuffed And Real Pets Await Among Black Friday’s Best Freebie Deals

Whoooo’s got the best deal? Mill’s Fleet Farm hopes you’ll vote for them. The store is offering free plush owls to the first 500 customers on Black Friday.

If you left a whimpering dog or meowing cat at home, you can find a way to feel less guilty by heading to Petco. On Saturday as well as Black Friday, Petco is giving customers a free pair of cat or dog antlers with each purchase.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new furry friend, check with your local shelters. Many of them are using Black Friday events as a way to find forever homes for their pet residents. The Philadelphia Animal Care and Control Team, for example, is offering the chance to adopt a pet without a fee on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, reported the Philly Voice.

Join us for the furriest Black Friday event ever! Friday, 1-3. Meet the dogs and cats who are hoping to be home for the holidays. Talk to staff and volunteers about who might make a great fit for your family. Lots of black pets, and some browns and brindles, too. Refreshments. pic.twitter.com/zheMIJPO3s — NantucketSafeHarbor (@ackshelter) November 22, 2017

Black Friday events at some animal shelters focus on black cats and dogs. These pets are often overlooked at shelters. Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo, California, is expanding its usual Black Friday pet adoption event to a three-day Clear The Shelter Adopt-A-Thon. Adoption fees are waived on all animals in the shelter on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It is part of the Subaru Share the Love Event that involves the car company supporting the ASPCA.

Free Money And Free Meals

Taking the concept of freebie to the next level, Shoe Carnival is giving the first 100 shoppers on Black Friday $10. Stores open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, and the $10 can be spent on anything in the store.

If you’ve got hungry kids to feed, check with TooJay’s. Children age 12 and younger get to dine for free as long as an adult entrée is purchased on Friday through Sunday. A coupon from www.toojays.com is needed, and it’s a limit of one free kid’s meal with one paid adult entrée.

For those who look for rebates when it comes to free rewards, Macy’s is the place to go. The store is offering 10 items that are free after mail-in rebates, ranging from a Disney Olaf plush toy to a Bella 4-Cup Coffeemaker. The items are available from 5 p.m. Thanksgiving to 2 a.m. Friday, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

[Featured Image by Yana Paskova/Getty Images]