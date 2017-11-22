‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: ‘Rope’ Reconciliation Hinted By Actors, Rafe And Hope Get Back Together?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) get into a huge fight. Even though they do break up this month, don’t expect “Rope” to be a thing of the past. During the Days Of Days event, the actors hinted that things will get back on track for the couple. There are also other clues that indicate Rafe and Hope end up together several months down the road.

She Knows posted a video of an interview with Galen Gering and Kristian Alfonso. Although they couldn’t say if “Rope” ends up together or not, the actors did hint there would be more obstacles. However, they also gave an indication that the two will find their way back to each other.

One issue the couple has is Hope Brady not setting a wedding date. When the actress was asked why the commissioner is so hesitant, she replied that Hope probably doesn’t even know. However, she made it clear that Hope loves Rafe. Gering also added that Rafe doesn’t doubt Hope’s love for him. But, that doesn’t mean he isn’t confused or frustrated that no wedding date has been set.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal “Rope” breaks up next week. After the split, Rafe ends up sleeping with Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). However, there are clues that Rafe and Hope end up getting back together. Not only do they reconcile, but they do end up getting married.

On Galen Gering’s Escapex app, he posted a photo of Hope in a wedding dress. Standing next to her, Rafe stood wearing a black tuxedo. There is further confirmation on Instagram. Both post images of the two together. Since Days Of Our Lives films six to eight months in advance, it is clear they do end up back together. There is also the fact that Rafe continues to defend Hope, especially to Abe Carver (James Reynolds). It is true that they have an explosive argument and do end things. This happens because Hope finds out that Rafe went behind her back and took the commissioner job. However, the separation isn’t forever. It seems that Rafe finds some way to make things right with Hope.

What isn’t obvious is if Rafe ever tells hope about his indiscretion with Sami. He either tells her and she forgives him since they are separated at the time. Or, he keeps it a secret. If it is the latter, the truth will eventually come out, just like they always do on soap operas.

Squissssh. Hahha #noidea #crunch #days @kristianalfonso ???????????????????????????????? A post shared by Galen Gering (@ggering) on Aug 18, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]