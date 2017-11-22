Doug Jones Ad Uses Ivanka Trump’s Statements Against Roy Moore

A TV advertisement run in recent days by Doug Jones, the Democratic candidate for Alabama Senator, uses statements from Ivanka Trump against Republican candidate Roy Moore.

The ad, called ‘Voices,’ uses a quote from Ivanka Trump about the accusations against Moore, saying “There’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children … I have no reason to doubt the victims’ accounts,” according to the Washington Post. The advertisement also uses quotes from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Sen. Richard Selby, R-Alabama, in support of the victims and opposing Moore’s election.

The ad finishes with a voiceover stating “Conservative voices, putting women and children over party, doing what’s right.”

Five women have accused Moore, a former Alabama Supreme Court Judge, of inappropriate sexual advances or contact with them when they were teenagers. One woman accused Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16, according to the New York Times, alleging that Moore attempted to force her to perform oral sex on him in his car.

Ivanka Trump and Sessions joined a number of conservatives, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said they believed the victims’ stories were true. Multiple major Republican party members have called for Moore to step down if the accusations are correct, and Senate Republicans are debating whether to expel him if he wins the special election Dec. 12, according to the New York Times.

However, unlike other Republicans, President Donald Trump issued an apparent endorsement for Moore Nov. 21, stating that Moore has reassured him the accusations are untrue.

“40 years is a long time,” Trump said, according to Politico. “He has run eight races, and this has never come up.”

Trump also criticized Jones for using his daughter’s voice in the advertisement, adding that Republicans “don’t need a liberal in there, a Democrat.” Trump said Jones’s platform on topics like crime and the military were “soft.”

Recent polls have shown that since the accusations against Moore have been released, Jones has pulled ahead. According to the conservative polling organization, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, Jones is ahead in polls by 12 points.

In addition, according to Politico, campaign funding for Jones has soared since the accusations, allowing Democrats to outspend Moore 14-1 on television advertisements.

[Featured Image by Brynn Anderson/AP Images]