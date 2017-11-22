Selena Gomez Heartbroken Over AMAs Lip-Sync Backlash, Justin Bieber Helping Her Cope

Selena Gomez seems to be struggling with the criticism she has received for allegedly lip-syncing during Sunday’s American Music Awards.

While performing her latest single, Wolves, fans questioned how authentic the supposed live vocals were since Selena Gomez would often have the microphone in positions where it would be impossible for viewers to hear her had she been singing live.

It seemed rather evident that Selena Gomez had, at the very least, a little help from her backing track to support her throughout the song, but it was enough to leave fans outraged.

It was particularly hard for Selena Gomez since the likes of Pink were hanging upside down from a hotel building performing without the help of any sort of background assistance, which seemed to make viewers more annoyed.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Selena hasn’t been coping well with the backlash she’s received from social media users who think she took the easy route by not singing her song live on stage, with some saying the track isn’t even challenging to sing.

Since the choreography was rather simple, viewers questioned themselves on social media why Selena Gomez opted to lip-sync.

Whatever the case may be, fortunately for Selena, she has had the help of Justin Bieber to give her moral support and help her through the troubled time she’s facing by dealing with the scrutiny from the AMAs aftermath.

It hasn’t been easy for Selena Gomez, who had taken to the stage for the first time since her kidney transplant over the summer, but fans clearly didn’t seem to care about that — they just wanted a live performance from the singer.

Justin has been like a rock to the 25-year-old, having shared similar experiences with Gomez, before telling her that she shouldn’t worry about other people’s opinions on her performance.

In fact, Bieber reportedly told Selena Gomez that she did an amazing job, particularly since this had been her first time performing in quite a while.

Selena Gomez is currently said to be finishing up work on her forthcoming album, which is expected for a release by 2018.

