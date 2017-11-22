Jinger Duggar Sparks Pregnancy Speculation With New Photo, Fans Criticize Misspelling In Possible Baby Hint

Jinger Duggar Vuolo recently shared an Instagram post that some of her followers believe is a holiday-themed pregnancy announcement. However, while many fans were celebrating the possibility that she and her husband Jeremy Vuolo have a baby on the way, others were expressing their shock that the Duggar daughter’s married name is misspelled in one of her Instagram snapshots.

On Tuesday, Jinger took to Instagram to share a few photos of her festive holiday decor. The 23-year-old Counting On star is celebrating her first Christmas as a married woman with a home of her own, so she went all out when decking the halls of the new house she and Jeremy Vuolo moved into earlier this year. Her slideshow of Christmas decoration photos included a snapshot of a tiny Christmas tree sitting beside her back door and a picture of a smiling gingerbread man made out of a stack of boxes. However, it’s Jinger’s wreath photograph that has attracted the most attention.

The large wreath is hanging on Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s front door, and it’s covered with secular Christmas decorations like bows, gingerbread men, peppermint candies, and other holiday treats. It also includes a tag with a glaring spelling error.

“The Voulo’s,” it reads. “‘For unto us a child is born’ Isaiah 9:6.”

Couldn’t wait…went ahead and pulled out the Christmas decor a bit early this year!???? ???? A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Nov 21, 2017 at 12:22pm PST

As you can see, the “u” and “o” in Jinger’s married name have been switched, and there’s an unnecessary apostrophe before the “s.” These mistakes did not go unnoticed by the Duggar daughter’s Instagram followers.

“Your last name is spelled differently on your sign???? lol,” read one remark.

“I’m really hoping she herself didn’t write that message on the wreath,” wrote another commenter.

A few of Jinger’s followers argued that the wreath was likely made by someone else, meaning that the Counting On star is not responsible for the spelling mistakes. However, other Duggar fans were too distracted by what followed her married name to care about the errors.

“Are you pregnant? On the wreath — ‘for unto us a child is born,'” observed one fan.

“Is that a baby hint??” another asked.

Skeptics of the theory that the wreath photo is a sneaky pregnancy announcement noted that the words “for unto us a child is born” come from the story of Jesus’s birth in the Bible, so it’s not unusual for them to appear on a Christmas wreath. However, even knowing this, some fans weren’t convinced that this is the only reason they were written on the tag. They argued that the Bible verse snippet may serve the secondary purpose of teasing that Jinger Duggar is pregnant with a baby boy.

“The next part is ‘Unto us a son is given’ this actually is probably a hint,” wrote one fan.

If the Bible verse was meant to double as an announcement that Jinger is pregnant with a baby boy, she wouldn’t be the first Duggar daughter to use it to refer to her bun in the oven. In 2014, Jill Duggar included Isaiah 9:6 in the caption of a Christmas-themed Instagram photo of her baby bump.

Duggar fans may be so eager for Jinger to announce that she’s pregnant because they feel like they’ve already waited too long to hear some big baby news from her; as reported by In Touch Weekly, she is the only Duggar daughter who did not make a pregnancy announcement before her first anniversary.

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Instagram]