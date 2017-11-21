‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Shocking Truth Reveals Will Horton Never Died, Ben Innocent Of His Murder

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased the truth about Will Horton (Chandler Massey) would be shocking. In fact, the actor hinted how the character turns up alive would be a medical plausible reason. It turns out he was right and on today’s episode, everything was finally explained.

It turns out that Will Horton never died to begin with. He was just given a drug to slow his heartbeat to make it appear that he was deceased. Susan Banks (Eileen Davidson) and Dr. Rolf (William Utay) came across his body after Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) reportedly killed him. They found that his heart was still beating. So, Dr. Rolf came up with a plan to administer a drug to the unconscious Salemite. It slowed his heartbeat so much that it just appeared that Will died on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers would reveal that the truth was much more bizarre than what anyone predicted, as She Knows wrote in a recap.

Does this mean that Ben Weston is innocent of murder? Before jumping to conclusions, it just means he is cleared of one killing. Remember, he took other lives during his time as the Necktie Killer. He may have attempted to kill Will Horton, but he actually did take the lives of two other Salem residents. Those include Paige Larson (True O’Brien) and Serena Mason (Melissa Archer). Interestingly enough, both dead characters recently showed up on the Days Of Our Lives Halloween special.

However, Days Of Our Lives spoilers from a Soap Opera Digest interview months ago with Robert Scott Wilson teased clues. The actor hinted that Ben Weston wanted to clear his name, as well as clear his conscious. At the time, the statement didn’t make much sense since fans saw him kill Will Horton. However, after today’s episode, everything is coming together. The puzzle pieces are finally fitting together.

So, what happens now? Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) convinces Will to return to Salem. The way she is able to do this is by suggesting it is the only way he can get answers. The reason he listens to her and nobody else is Marlena’s approach. Due to her expertise and experience as a psychiatrist, she knows not to push Will. This is the mistake everyone else is making, including Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney).

Now that Will is coming back to Salem, will he finally remember who he is? It won’t happen right away. In fact, expect Marlena to put Will under hypnosis. As for what happens after that, fans will have to stay tuned.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]