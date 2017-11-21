‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Kim Nero Says Patient 6 Is Drew – Will Encounter With Jason Trigger Memories?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that Dr. Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) will offer a new perspective and insight on the Jason twin mystery. General Hospital spoilers indicate that when Kim Nero spots Patient 6 (Steve Burton) at Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) Thanksgiving gathering, she identifies him as Drew.

A new promo video shows Kim Nero’s arrival at the Corinthos’ Thanksgiving dinner. Sony tells Carly that Nico just told him that Kim has arrived. Carly and Sonny, accompanied by their son, Michael (Chad Duell), go to the door to welcome their guest.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Kim is chatting with her host Carly when Patient 6 walks in. She looks up and recognizes a man from her past and she is stunned.

Although many fans have already concluded that Patient 6 is the real Jason Morgan, there is no confirmation yet, so we really don’t know whether Kim is right to identify Patient 6 as Drew. The question whether she is right is part of the suspense. It could turn out, however, as most fans assume, that she is wrong and that she has mistaken Patient 6 for his identical twin brother.

Evidence so far indicates that Patient 6 was Jason Morgan from 1996 — after the accident — until 2012, before Billy Miller’s character took over in 2014. However, the jury is still out on whether he was the one originally named Jason when Susan Moore gave birth to the Quartermaine twins.

This implies that Billy Miller’s Jason was living elsewhere as Drew during the years that Patient 6 was Jason Morgan, as Celeb Dirty Laundry noted. Thus, he could have been the one Kim Nero met and fell in love with in San Diego.

Oscar (Garren Stitt) and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) have been investigating to learn more about Oscar’s missing father. The found a letter written in 2003 by someone they believe to be Oscar’s father. The goodbye letter, addressed to Kim, Oscar’s mother, mentioned a gift left behind as a reminder of their relationship. Oscar and Josslyn concluded from the letter that Oscar’s father might have left after he joined the military and was deployed.

An intriguing mystery arises from Kim’s claim, especially if neither Patient 6 nor Jason recall having ever met or known her and Oscar. If Billy Miller’s Jason is Drew, it could mean that his memories of Kim and Oscar were erased from his mind after he was drafted for the memory mapping experiments.

Since Carly and Sonny are already convinced that Patient 6 is the real Jason, they would want Kim to believe that she has mistaken the real Jason Morgan for his identical twin, Drew. They will point out the fact that both twins had identical faces in the past.

Kim and Patient 6 will meet at the Corinthos Thanksgiving party, and Patient 6 would have no recollection of her. She would meet Billy Miller’s Jason later.

Despite Andre’s (Anthony Montgomery) claim that the effects of the memory experiments are permanent and irreversible, there is a possibility that the encounter with Kim would trigger memories in the mind of whichever of the twins is Drew. However, some fans speculate that the one who suddenly recalls his past relationship with Kim could decide to keep quiet about it, since neither of the twins wants to be Drew.

[Featured Image by Kathy Kutchins/Shutterstock]