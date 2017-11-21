BTS Is Ready To Take America By Storm: Everything We Know About The K-Pop Superstars

Global superstars BTS made their way to U.S. television Sunday night with a debut performance at the American Music Awards, and the seven-member Korean pop boy band did not disappoint. While introducing themselves to a whole new audience, the Bangtan Boys or Bulletproof Boy Scouts, as they are also known, stayed true to their Korean roots and attracted curiosity from new fans all across the states.

So, Who Is BTS?

According to the Ringer, they are a group of three singers and four rappers, all in their early 20s, who perform entirely in Korean over catchy robotic music that mostly ignores American trends. They first entered the global music scene in 2013 with the release of their first hit “No More Dream,” but they have just recently started making an impact in America.

Unlike most K-pop bands, the seven members of BTS – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Rap Monster, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – are heavily involved in the writing process of their songs, and they make sure they always have a strong message. From bullying to mental health, the group stresses the importance of rejecting societal ideals and pushing back against conservative society.

BTS And Social Media

People Magazine reports that the group is huge on social media, with nearly 10 million followers on Twitter and just as many on other platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. The boys are often posting selfies and behind-the-scenes videos that help them connect with their growing fanbase.

They have spent 30 weeks on the top of Billboard’s Social 50 Chart, which ranks the most active artists on the top social media sites, and were even nominated for the top social artist at this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

Will BTS Record An Album In English?

In four years, the group has already recorded two full-length Japanese albums, three full-length Korean albums, and a handful of EPs. Their breakout record was 2015’s The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Part 1 and its popular single “I Need U.” That EP sent the group into the direction of the sound they are most known for: forward-thinking pop with quick rap and vocal delivery.

Since that record, the group has continued to grow in popularity, topping the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart four times, with Fire, Blood, Sweat, & Tears, Not Day, and Spring Day.

The group has no plans anytime soon to record an album in English, but that hasn’t kept them from selling out arenas in the United States. The website All K Pop says BTS is making history and are now the “biggest K-Pop group of all time.”

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]